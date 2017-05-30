MCC to host family fest on June 10 for 50th anniversary

hello

McHenry County College in Crystal Lake is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year with many activities, including a Scots Fest on June 10. Daily Herald File Photo

McHenry County College hosts MCC Scots Fest June 10 as part of its yearlong 50th anniversary celebration.

The free family festival is 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Crystal Lake campus, 8900 Route 14. It will feature an arts show, live entertainment, children's activities and a car show.

There will be demonstrations in ceramics, jewelry, printmaking, floral arranging and poetry readings. Children can participate in hands-on activities in science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics at the STEAM Zone. A Kids Corner also will offer interactive play for children and families.

Car enthusiasts can peruse through classic models during the auto show in parking lots B and C.

Live entertainment will be performed by Charlie Three Valves and the Weird Seven, storyteller Jim May, Potts & Pans Steelband and Crystal Lake Strikers. Food trucks scheduled include Crescent City Cajun, Dukes, Kona Ice, Mario's Cart, MJ's Coffee Bar, Riverside Chocolate Factory, Rosati's and AJz Kettlecorn Co.

"All of us at McHenry County College are thrilled to be celebrating 50 years of delivering quality education to the county," said Christina Haggerty, interim vice president of institutional advancement. "We are committed to developing successful citizens who contribute to the future success of the community."

Community members can view the college's historic timeline in the corridor between Buildings B and C, which will be on display throughout the year.

MCC will participate in the Crystal Lake Fourth of July Parade July 2 and a Friends of MCC Foundation Gala is planned Nov. 10. Other anniversary events include a Fall Opening Day celebration, multi-chamber mixer, MCC Night and the winter commencement. For more information, visit mchenry.edu/50.