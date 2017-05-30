Breaking News Bar
 
Food
updated: 5/30/2017 4:26 PM

Lemon Poppy Seed Bread

1/3 cup olive oil (one that is light in flavor and color), plus more for greasing the pan

1 cup whole-wheat pastry flour or regular whole-wheat flour

½ cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

¼ teaspoon salt

2/3 cup granulated sugar

1/3 cup honey (one that is light in flavor and color)

2 large eggs

2 tablespoons freshly grated lemon zest (from about 3 large lemons)

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

1/3 cup buttermilk, well-shaken

3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons poppy seeds

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees. Brush or spray a 9-by-5-inch loaf pan with a little oil. Cut a piece of parchment paper to fit the bottom of the pan and place it inside.

Whisk together the whole wheat and all-purpose flours, baking powder, baking soda and salt in a mixing bowl.

Whisk together the sugar, honey, the 1/3 cup of oil and the eggs in a separate bowl until well-incorporated, then stir in the lemon zest and vanilla extract.

Combine the buttermilk and lemon juice in a liquid measuring cup.

Alternate adding the dry ingredients and then the buttermilk mixture to the egg mixture, in two batches each, stirring after each addition until just incorporated. Gently stir in the poppy seeds.

Pour the batter into the pan, spreading it evenly. Bake (middle rack) for 40 to 45 minutes, until browned and a wooden skewer inserted into center comes out clean. (The small loaves may need less baking time, and may dome slightly.) Let cool in the pan for 15 minutes, then dislodge from the pan (and paper) and transfer to a wire rack to cool completely before serving or storing.

Makes 10 servings (one 9-by-5-inch loaf or two 5½-by-3-inch loaves)

Nutrition | Per serving: 250 calories, 4 g protein, 38 g carbohydrates, 10 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 40 mg cholesterol, 140 mg sodium, 2 g dietary fiber, 23 g sugar

From nutritionist and cookbook author Ellie Krieger

