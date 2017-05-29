Festivals: Memorial Day ceremonies, parades in the suburbs

Addison Memorial Day Events: 8 to 11 a.m. Monday, May 29, at Addison Village Hall, 1 Friendship Plaza, Addison. Knights of Columbus pancake breakfast at Indian Trail Junior High School from 8 to 10 a.m. Veterans Resource Fair at Indian Trail Junior High from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Historical Museum open from 9 to 11 a.m. Community march from Indian Trail to St. Paul Cemetery at 9:30 a.m. Flag posting at St. Paul Cemetery at 9:45 a.m. Observance at St. Paul Cemetery at 10 a.m. VFW Memorial Day ceremony at Village Hall at 11 a.m. Free. (630) 543-4100.

Fox River Grove Memorial Day parade: 8:30 a.m. Monday, May 29. Parade starts at Algonquin Road School and continues down Algonquin Road to South River Road to the baseball diamond along the Fox River in Lions Park. Free. foxrivergrove-il.org.

Elgin Memorial Day service: 8:45 a.m. Monday, May 29. Starts with a service at Mount Hope Cemetery, 1001 Villa St., followed by a 9:15 a.m. service at Lakewood Memorial Park, 30W730 Route 20, followed by a ceremony at Elgin Veterans Memorial Park, 270 N. Grove, at 9:45 a.m., paying tribute to veterans interred at sea. This year's program will pay tribute to the 125th anniversary of the Elgin Patriotic Memorial Association. The 11 a.m. ceremony at Bluff City Cemetery, 945 Bluff City Blvd., Elgin, features the Elgin Master Chorale and Elgin High School Band. Co-sponsored by the Elgin Patriotic Memorial Association and the city of Elgin. Free. elginmemorialday.org.

Maple Park Memorial Day Services: 9 a.m. to noon Monday, May 29, at various locations in Maple Park. Maple Park American Legion Post 312 members place American flags on the graves of service members and perform honors at six Maple Park cemeteries starting at 9 a.m., following at 15-minute intervals. The cemeteries are Pierce Cemetery, St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Gardner Cemetery, Van Vlak Cemetery, Saints Peter and Paul's Catholic Cemetery, and South Burlington Cemetery. From 11 a.m. to noon, a short service will be held at the post home, 203 Main St., Maple Park. After the services around 12:30 p.m., stop by the post for an open house featuring free hamburgers, hot dogs and fries. Free. mapleparklegion.org.

Elmhurst Memorial Day Parade: 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 29, at York and Third streets, Elmhurst. Parade begins near Elmhurst City Hall, goes south on York to bypass, returns on York to Church Street, west on Prospect Avenue to Wilder Park, where a military ceremony will be held. Free. elmhurstchamber.org or (630) 834-6060.

Grayslake Memorial Day: 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 29. Parade steps off from the Hillside Avenue parking lot across from Grayslake Central High School on Lake Street at 9:30 a.m. and travels south on Lake Street and then east on Park Avenue. The service will be held following the parade. Ceremonies take place one block north of Park Avenue near the downtown Clocktower (Millennium Court Veteran's Memorial site) at Seymour Avenue and Center Street. Free. villageofgrayslake.com.

Itasca Memorial Day Parade: 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 29. Step off is from Bryn Mawr and Catalpa, Itasca. A memorial service will follow the parade at Usher Park, 203 S. Walnut, Itasca, courtesy of VFW Post 5167. Parade awards announced after the service. Free. (630) 773-2257.

Libertyville Memorial Day: 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 29. Parade steps off from the Metra station, followed by a ceremony at Cook Park. Free. libertyville.com.

- Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer, May 2016 Chris Suszko and Austin Sheffield from Great Lakes attend last year's Arington Heights Memorial Day ceremony in Memorial Park. The ceremony starts at 11 a.m. Monday.

Memorial Day in Arlington Heights: 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 29, in downtown Arlington Heights. The parade honors all veterans; about 3,000 people are expected to march. Ceremony at 11 a.m. at Memorial Park, Chestnut and Freemont streets. Free. ahparkfoundation.org.

Round Lake Memorial Day: Opening ceremony at 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 29. 10 a.m. parade begins at 111 E. Main St. in Round Lake Park and travels west on 134 to north on Cedar Lake Road to Clarendon to the Round Lake Beach Memorial, where a ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Free. rlchamber.org.

Mount Prospect Memorial Day Parade: 9:40 a.m. Monday, May 29, at Emerson Street and Busse Avenue, Mount Prospect. Participants line up at 9 a.m. in front of village hall, 50 S. Emerson St., and the parade travels south to Lincoln Street to the Veterans Memorial Band Shell at Lions Park for a ceremony. Anyone can march in the parade and veterans are encouraged to join. Sponsored by the Prospect VFW 1337 and American Legion 525. Free. vfw1337.us.

Algonquin Memorial Day Parade: 10 a.m. Monday, May 29. The American Legion Post 1231 parade begins near the veterans' monument at the Algonquin Cemetery, proceeds south down North Main Street to Front Street and then ends at Riverfront Park. Algonquin and Lake in the Hills village presidents will be among the speakers. Event includes a 21-gun salute, and Jacobs High School buglers will play "Taps." algonquin.org.

Elburn Memorial Day Procession: 10 a.m. Monday, May 29, at the north end of Blackberry Township cemetery, Route 47 and Keslinger Road, Elburn. Hosted by American Legion Post 630, the procession starts at 10 a.m. at Lions Park and ends at Blackberry Township Cemetery. Elburn Boy Scouts Troop 7 will host a Memorial Day pancake breakfast from 7 to 9:30 a.m. at the Elburn American Legion, 112 N. Main St. elburnpost630.org or John Nevenhoven at (630) 697-0356.

Hanover Park Memorial Day Ceremony: 10 a.m. Monday, May 29, at Village Hall, 2121 W. Lake St., Hanover Park. The Hanover Park Veterans Committee hosts a ceremony in the Veterans Memorial Plaza. Free. hanoverpark illinois.org.

Lake Zurich Memorial Day Tribute: 10 a.m. Monday, May 29. Parade steps off from the American Legion Hall, 51 Lions Drive, and proceeds to the Veterans Monument at 200 Mohawk Trail. A commemorative service will follow. Free. alpost964il.org.

Lincolnshire Memorial Day Ceremony: 10 a.m. Monday, May 29, at Spring Lake Park, 49 Oxford Drive, Lincolnshire. An event to honor veterans. Free. village.lincolnshire.il.us.

Lindenhurst Memorial Day: 10 a.m. Monday, May 29. Ceremony at the Lindenhurst Veterans Memorial, located at Lindenhurst Village Hall, 2301 E. Sand Lake Road. In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held in the public works garage behind village hall. Free. lindenhurstil.org.

- Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer, May 2016 Todd Grischow, left, and Mark Kwiatkowski of American Legion Post 1983 raise the flag during last year's Hoffman Estates/Schaumburg Memorial Day observance. The ceremony starts at 10 a.m. Monday.

Memorial Day Observance in Hoffman Estates and Schaumburg: 10 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Monday, May 29. Memorial observance starts at 10 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial outside the Hoffman Estates Police Department, 411 W. Higgins Road. Guests are then invited to St. Peter Lutheran Church, 202 E. Schaumburg Road, Schaumburg, for a 10:45 a.m. ceremony. Free. hoffmanestates.org.

Mundelein Memorial Day: 10 a.m. Monday, May 29. The village and American Legion Post 867 present the Mundelein Memorial Day Parade. Because of the Hawley Street construction, the parade route will proceed on Division to Pershing to Memorial Park. Lineup will take place at the Mundelein Metra Station, 205 N. Archer Ave. Veterans may wear uniforms or hats indicating their branch of service. Scout groups and other groups can also participate. Free. mundelein.org.

Palatine Memorial Day Service and Parade: Service starts at 10 a.m. and then the parade starts at 10:15 a.m. Monday, May 29. Kicking off at Hillside Cemetery, the parade will end at the intersection of East Wood Street and Northwest Highway. Led by Palatine American Legion Post 690. There will be another ceremony at the Legion Memorial in Towne Square at 150 W. Palatine Road beginning at 12:15 p.m. (847) 359-1606.

South Elgin Memorial Day Service: 10 a.m. Monday, May 29, at Panton Mill Park, 10 N. Water St., South Elgin. Led by South Elgin VFW Post 2327. In case of inclement weather, the event will be held in the municipal annex. Free. southelgin.com.

St. Charles Memorial Day Parade: 10 a.m. Monday, May 29, starting at Sixth and Main streets and continuing to Riverside Avenue and ending at Freedom Shrine (along the Fox River north of the police department) where there will be a ceremony. stcharlesil.gov.

Wauconda Memorial Day Parade: 10 a.m. Monday, May 29, from 600 N. Main to Memorial Park, 176 and Main Street, Wauconda. Includes several local groups marching. Weather permitting, there will be a flyover of vintage airplanes. After the parade, American Legion Post 911 will hold a short ceremony at Memorial Park. Free. waucondaparade.com.

Cary Memorial Day parade: 10:15 a.m. Monday, May 29, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, First Street and Three Oaks Road, and proceeds south on First Street and ends with a ceremony at Cary Veterans Park. Free. caryillinois.com.

Naperville Memorial Day Parade: 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 29, from Jackson Avenue and West Street, Naperville. Proceeds north on Washington Street to Benton, and then east to the SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church parking lot. Free. napervillememorial dayparade.com.

Waukegan Memorial Day Parade and Service: 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 29. Parade steps off from Grand Avenue and Genesee Street and travels to Veterans Memorial Plaza, 15 S. Park Ave., for a wreath-laying ceremony and keynote speaker. Free. waukeganweb.net.

Elk Grove Village Memorial Day Ceremony: 10:45 a.m. Monday, May 29, at the Elk Grove Park District Pavilion, 1000 Wellington Ave., Elk Grove Village. Residents are invited to join the 18th annual Memorial Day Ceremony hosted by the village, with the support of American Legion Post 216, VFW Post 9284 and its Ladies Auxiliary. The ceremony will be held indoors in the gymnasium and include placing of wreaths by community organizations, a flag-folding ceremony, as well as a gun salute and a performance by the Elk Grove Village Big Band. Refreshments will follow. (847) 357-4030.

Buffalo Grove Memorial Day Ceremony: 11 a.m. Monday, May 29, at Knopf Cemetery, on Arlington Heights Road north of Checker, Buffalo Grove. The event, sponsored by Kingswood United Methodist Church, includes a Boy Scouts flag ceremony and a flag retirement. Sid Mathias is this year's speaker. Free. (847) 398-0770.

Des Plaines Memorial Day ceremony: 11 a.m. Monday, May 29, at Lake Park Memorial Pavilion, 2200 Lee St., Des Plaines. Free. desplaines.org.

- Paul Valade | Staff Photographer, May 2016 Fox Lake's Memorial Day ceremony includes a wreath-laying ceremony.

Fox Lake Memorial Day Observance: 11 a.m. Monday, May 29, at Fox Lake Metra station, Nippersink Boulevard and Grand Avenue, Fox Lake. After the ceremony, a second memorial will be held outside the American Legion Hall, 703 N. Route 12, followed by a spaghetti dinner. Free. foxlakeamericanlegion.org.

Huntley Memorial Day Parade: 11 a.m. Monday, May 29. Starts at the municipal complex, 10987 Main St., and proceeds west on Main Street to Woodstock Street, turn right to go north for the ceremony at the Huntley American Legion Post 673. There will be speakers and a presentation honoring veterans. Free. huntley.il.us.

Lisle Memorial Day Parade: 11 a.m. Monday, May 29, at Lisle Junior High School, 5207 Center Ave., Lisle. Parade proceeds to downtown. Ceremonies follow at Lisle Veteran's Memorial and Lisle Cemetery. Afterward, a community picnic will be held at the Museums of Lisle Station Park. Free. villageoflisle.org.

Wood Dale Memorial Day Parade: 11 a.m. Monday, May 29, at Addison Road and Elizabeth Drive, Wood Dale. Parade proceeds north on Addison to Irving Park Road, and east on Irving Park to the Veterans Memorial, where a wreath-laying ceremony and 21-gun salute will take place. Free. wooddale.com. West Dundee Memorial Day Service: 11:30 a.m. Monday, May 29, at River Valley Memorial Gardens, 14N689 Route 31, West Dundee. The spiritual address will be given by a local minister. Features the local Veterans of Foreign Wars, VFW Ladies Auxiliary, Bugler and Dundee Scottish Pipe band. Free. rivervalleymemorial gardens.com.

Aurora Memorial Day Parade: Noon Monday, May 29, at South River and Benton, Aurora. The parade proceeds east on Benton, north on Broadway, west on Downer Place and ends at River Street. The theme is "In Memory of Many. In Honor of All." The best viewing is at the review stand in front of the David L. Pierce Art and History Center, 20 E. Downer Place, Aurora. Free. (630) 256-3370 or aurora-il.org.

Gurnee Memorial Day Ceremony: Noon Monday, May 29, at Veterans Memorial Park, 100 N. O'Plaine Road, in front of the Gurnee Police Department. Hosted by American Legion Post 771 and the Village of Gurnee. In case of rain, the ceremony will move to the American Legion hall, 749 N. Milwaukee Ave. Free. gurnee.il.us.

Lake Villa Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony: Noon Monday, May 29. Parade begins at Palombi Middle School on McKinley Avenue and travels to Lehmann Park, where the VFW will hold a ceremony. Free. lakevilla.org.

Huntley Rotary Club's Spring Fling Carnival: 1 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 29, in the parking lot of Wal-Mart, 12300 Route 47, Huntley. Unlimited ride passes available. (858) 876-8279.

Woodfield Memorial Weekend Carnival: 1:30 p.m. Monday, May 29, at Woodfield Mall, 5 Woodfield Mall, Schaumburg. Carnival admission wristbands cost $25 per day. shopwoodfield.com.

Island Lake Memorial Day: 3 p.m. Monday, May 29, at Veterans Park, 432 W. State Road, Island Lake. Program will feature special remarks by life members of Island Lake VFW Post 2486. Music by the Northern Illinois Pipes and Drums Band and guest speakers. Free. villageofislandlake.com.