Breaking News Bar
 
Entertainment
posted: 5/28/2017 7:20 AM

Fishburne, Mantegna to host Memorial Day concert in D.C.

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Laurence Fishburne and Joe Mantegna are set to host the Memorial Day concert in Washington. The 28th annual concert from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol will be broadcast nationwide at 7 p.m. Sunday on PBS.

    Laurence Fishburne and Joe Mantegna are set to host the Memorial Day concert in Washington. The 28th annual concert from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol will be broadcast nationwide at 7 p.m. Sunday on PBS.
    Associated Press File Photo, 2015

 
Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- Actors Laurence Fishburne and Joe Mantegna are set to host the Memorial Day concert in Washington.

The 28th annual concert from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol will be broadcast nationwide at 7 p.m. Sunday on PBS.

Performers will include classical singer Renee Fleming; singer and actress Vanessa Williams; country singer Scotty McCreery; and singer John Ondrasik of the band Five for Fighting. Irish tenor Ronan Tynan is also scheduled to perform.

The concert will also include a 75th anniversary tribute to the Doolittle Raid, a bombing mission over Tokyo during World War II. Actor Gary Sinise will present that portion of the program, which will include a tribute to 101-year-old Lt. Col. Dick Cole, the sole surviving member of the Doolittle Raiders.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account