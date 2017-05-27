Weekend picks: Mel Brooks screens 'Young Frankenstein' at Chicago Theatre

Cirque Italia returns to Gurnee from Friday, May, 26, through Sunday, June 4.

Mel Brooks will appear at a screening of his horror film spoof "Young Frankenstein" at the Chicago Theatre at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 27. Associated Press, 2017

Comedy master

Academy Award-winning filmmaker Mel Brooks will be on hand to answer questions and host a special screening of his 1970s film comedy "Young Frankenstein" on Saturday at the Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago. $78.50-$98.50. (800) 745-3000 or thechicagotheatre.com. 3 p.m. Saturday, May 27

Aqua big top

Cirque Italia returns with many amazing acts -- including dinosaur puppetry -- as part of its touring "Water Circus" starting this weekend at 6170 W. Grand Ave., Gurnee. (The troupe also plays Cicero and Orland Park in June and July.) $25-$70; $10-$45 kids. (941) 704-8572 or cirqueitalia.com. 19 Gurnee performances between Friday, May 26, and Sunday, June 4

Screen fighters

Cheer on video game competitors as they duke it out at the Combo Breaker Video Game Convention this weekend at the Pheasant Run Resort Mega Center, 4051 E. Main St., St. Charles. $90 on-site registration; free spectator passes available. (630) 584-6300 or combobreaker.org. Through 10 p.m. Sunday, May 28

The 30th annual Prairie Arts Festival Fine Art & Fine Craft Exhibition and Sale returns to Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center in Schaumburg from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 27 and 28. -

More than 120 painters, sculptors, photographers, jewelers, potters and other artists share their wares at the 30th annual Prairie Arts Festival this weekend at the grounds of the Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center, 101 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. No admission charge. (847) 895-360O or prairiecenter.org. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 27 and 28

The Northshore Iris & Daylily Society show is Saturday and Sunday, May 27 and 28, at the Chicago Botanic Garden in Glencoe. - Daily Herald File Photo

Get ideas for sprucing up your garden by visiting the Northshore Iris & Daylily Society Show & Sale this weekend at the Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake-Cook Road, Glencoe. Free admission, but parking is $30. (847) 835-5440 or chicagobotanic.org. 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 27 and 28

Just a gem!

More than 30 gem and mineral dealers will be on hand at the 41st Annual Chicagoland Gems & Minerals Association Show at the Kane County Fairgrounds, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles. Dealers will offer minerals, beads, jewelry, books and more. Other highlights include special exhibits, demonstrations, a Kids' Korner, gold panning and a silent auction. $3-$5; free for kids younger than 13, service personnel with ID or scouts in uniform. A two-day pass costs $8. chicagorocks.org. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 27, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 28

Life on the farm

Celebrate farm life at the annual Family Field Day at St. James Farm Forest Preserve, 2S541 Winfield Road, Warrenville. All ages can enjoy equestrian, canine and sheepherding demos, a dairy exhibit, hayrides, kids' activities, archery, fishing, food and more. Free, but some activities may require fees. (630) 580-7025 or dupageforest.org. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 27

Side Street battle

Elgin's Side Street Studio Arts hosts week two of its 2017 Battle of the Bands Saturday, May 27, featuring Kyle Biba's instrumental project Braintenna, Wauconda pop-punk rockers Foreign Sunsets, experimental metal rockers Phantoms & Pestilence and The Crippled Girl. First-round winners will move on to second-round matches later in June and July. Go sample something new or support a local favorite! Also, congratulations to Man Bites Dog and Beach Bunny, who won the first matchup Saturday, May 20, and will move on to round two. Side Street Studio Arts, 15 Ziegler Court, Elgin. $5 suggested donation. (847) 429-2276 or sidestreetstudioarts.org. 7 p.m. Saturday, May 27

Comedian Aries Spears performs at the Improv Comedy Showcase at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg.

Fans of the former Fox sketch comedy show "MADtv" won't want to miss seeing series regular Aries Spears in one of his upcoming standup sets at the Improv Comedy Showcase, 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. $28 plus a two-item purchase. (847) 240-2001 or chicago.improv.com. 7 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday, May 27; and 7 p.m. Sunday, May 28

Former Creed frontman Scott Stapp plays an unplugged set at the Arcada Theatre Saturday, May 27.

Former Creed frontman Scott Stapp visits St. Charles' Arcada Theatre Saturday, May 27, with his "Live and Unplugged" tour. Hear stripped-down versions of the songs that helped Creed dominate the soundtrack of the '90s and early 2000s as well as Stapp's later solo work. Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $39. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com. 8 p.m. Saturday, May 27

'To Kill a Mockingbird'

PM&L Theatre, 877 Main St., Antioch, presents an adaptation of "To Kill a Mockingbird," taken from the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Harper Lee. (847) 395-3055 or pmltheatre.com. $15 for adults; $13 for seniors and students. 8 p.m. Saturday, May 27 and June 2-3, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 28 and June 4

Illinois Brass Band

The Illinois Brass Band performs a spring concert of jazz, brass band classics and show tunes at the Round Lake Beach Cultural & Civic Center, 2007 Civic Center Way, Round Lake Beach. Guests are invited to bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating. Free. illinoisbrassband.org. 2 p.m. Sunday, May 28

Rockin' Cookout

Elton Rohn and the West Side Winders headline the first Rockin' in the Park concert of the 2017 summer season during the Memorial Day Cookout at MB Financial Park at Rosemont, 5501 Park Place. Ron Camilleri stars as Elton Rohn in a musical tribute to legendary artist Elton John. The West Side Winders trio performs songs made famous by Bon Jovi, Sammy Hagar and more. Get a taste of MB Park restaurants with $3 food samples. A fireworks display follows the show at 9:45 p.m. Free. rosemont.com/mbfinancialpark/entertainment/memorial-day-cookout/. 3 p.m. Sunday, May 28; concerts start at 7 p.m.

Go Wayo back

Get ready to dance when one of the suburbs' premiere pop-punk festivals comes back this weekend. Pop Punk Wayo Fest IV: Back to the Wayo takes over Evolution Music in Downers Grove Sunday, May 28, featuring a showcase of some of the most prolific pop-punk artists the Chicago region has to offer, including Aiming For Average, The Fight Night, The Linden Method, Bad Planning, Aim At Your Enemies, Cliffhanger, Chase this City, Knockout Kid, Northsiders, Wayside Story, Burly Gates, Glory Days and Counter Theory. Evolution Music, 923 Curtiss St., Downers Grove. (630) 541-5022 or evolutionmusicstore.com. 3 p.m. Sunday, May 28

Rosemont celebration

Rosemont's Memorial Day Cookout features fireworks, music by the tribute act Elton Rohn and the rockabilly band West Side Winders today at MB Financial Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. $3 food samples. (847) 349-5008 or rosemont.com/mbfinancialpark. 3 p.m. Sunday, May 28

Coming to America

Neil Diamond celebrates his half-century showbiz career with "The 50 Year Anniversary World Tour" tonight at the United Center, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago. $59.50-$550. (800) 745-3000 or unitedcenter.com. 8 p.m. Sunday, May 28

Concert higlights

Guardrail, Detour North, InsideOut, Invictus: 7 p.m. Saturday, May 27, at Bottom Lounge, 1375 W. Lake St., Chicago. $10. (312) 666-6775 or bottomlounge.com.

Orange Star: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 27, at Pal Joey's, 440 E. Roosevelt Road, West Chicago. Free. (630) 231-9393 or paljoeys.com/pj-westchicago.

Tribute to Ozzfest with Killer of Giants, Freak on a Leash, Shelter Line and others: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 27, Joe's Live Rosemont, 5441 Park Place, Rosemont. $10-$15. (847) 261-0392 or joesliverosemont.com.

We Killed the Lion, Uncouth, Buzzard: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, May 27, at Cobra Lounge, 235 N. Ashland Ave., Chicago. $10-$12. (312) 226-6300 or cobralounge.com.

Davy Knowles: 9 p.m. Saturday, May 27, at BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $8. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

Dream Council, Mystery Crash, Nonnie Parry, Still + Storm: 9 p.m. Saturday, May 27, at Quenchers Saloon, 2401 N. Western Ave., Chicago. $6. (773) 276-9730 or quenchers.com.

Corey Dennison Blues Band: 9:30 p.m. Saturday, May 27, Harlem Avenue Lounge, 3701 S. Harlem Ave., Berwyn. Blues. $6. (708) 484-3610 or harlemavenuelounge.com.

James Moriarty joins the Afterlife crew Saturday, May 27, at Annex Nightclub in Chicago. -

Kings of Class, Nikho, DangerWayne, DopeBoyNextDoor, Tecko, Moriarty, Brian Trent at Afterlife: 10 p.m. Saturday, May 27, at Annex Nightclub, 1958 W. North Ave., Chicago. Free before midnight. (630) 291-5986 or afterlifechi.com.

Illinois Brass Band: 2 p.m. Sunday, May 28, Round Lake Beach Cultural & Civic Center, 2007 Civic Center Way, Round Lake Beach. Jazz, brass band classics and show tunes. Guests are invited to bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating. Free. illinoisbrassband.org.

Picosa: 3 p.m. Sunday, May 28, Mayslake Peabody Estate, 1717 W. 31st Street, Oak Brook. Program includes storytelling, visual art, and chamber music. $25; discounts available for seniors and college students; high school students are free. picosamusic.com.

Organist Daniel Segner: 4 p.m. Sunday, May 28, Immanuel Lutheran Church, 5211 Carpenter St., Downers Grove. Classical concert with works by Bach, Buxtehude and Rorem. Free; a freewill offering will be taken. (630) 968-3112.

Jermaine Dupri's "SoSoSUMMER 17 Tour": 5 p.m. Sunday, May 28, at Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago. $29.50-$55. (312) 462-6300 or thechicagotheatre.com.

Neil Diamond's 50th Anniversary Tour: 8 p.m. Sunday, May 28, United Center, 1901 W. Madison, Chicago. Pop, rock. Tickets start at $59. (800) 745-3000 or ticketmaster.com.

Rebel Soul Revival, The Clowder, The Bank Notes: 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, at Emporium Arcade Bar, 1366 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. Free. (773) 697-7922 or emporiumchicago.com.

Carly and Martina Spiro: 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, in the John and Nancy Hughes Theatre at the Gorton Community Center, 400 E. Illinois Road, Lake Forest. Fifteen-year-old pop duo (and twin sisters) Carly and Martina Spiro present concert. Some of the evening's proceeds will go to the not-for-profit LEAD drug abuse-prevention agency. $10. For tickets, visit gortoncenter.org.

Chicago Songwriters Circle featuring James Zarembski, Sam Porter, Jason Swearingen, Grammaw, Davey Dynamite: 9 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, at Quenchers Saloon, 2401 N. Western Ave., Chicago. $5. (773) 276-9730 or quenchers.com.

Vandoliers, The Amazing Heeby Jeebies, Death and Memphis: 9 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, at Cobra Lounge, 235 N. Ashland Ave., Chicago. $10-$12. (312) 226-6300 or cobralounge.com.

Blooze Brothers at Rockin' in the Park: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 1, MB Financial Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Classic rock, Motown, soul, R&B, swing and more. Fireworks follow concert. Free. rosemont.com.

A Night of Symphonic Rock with Mickey Thomas, Terri Nunn and Lou Gramm: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 1, Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. Mickey Thomas of Starship, Terri Nunn of Berlin and Lou Gramm formerly of Foreigner perform. $38-$58. (800) 982-2787, ticketmaster.com or geneseetheatre.com.

Crosstown, Fascinating: 9 p.m. Thursday, June 1, at Tonic Room, 2447 N. Halsted, Chicago. $7. (773) 248-8400 or tonicroom.ticketfly.com.

The James Wheeler Blues Jam: 9:30 p.m. Thursday, June 1, Rosa's Lounge, 3420 W. Armitage Ave., Chicago. $5-$10. (773) 342-0452 or rosaslounge.com.

Information is provided by entertainment venues. Check with venue before purchasing tickets.