Midwest travel: Welcome summer at Maifest Chicago, Harvard Milk Days

Maifest dancers, brats and beer are just a smidgen of the fun to be had at the annual Maifest Chicago in Lincoln Square June 1-4.

Chicago

Strudel, steins and sausage

You thought you had to wait until September for a gigantic stein of beer, a string of brats and vibrant oompah music. Not if you take a whirl around the Maypole and welcome the arrival of summer at the annual Maifest Chicago in Lincoln Square. Take in performances by German bands like Phenix and the Polkaholics and German dance groups while enjoying a strudel and other German fare. The crowning of the May Queen and the traditional keg tapping are always a cause for raising a glass. Admission is free! 5 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, June 1; 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, June 2; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 3; and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, June 4, on Lincoln Avenue between Western and Leland, Chicago. (773) 728-3890 or mayfestchicago.com/.

Food on film

The 14th annual International Screenings Program, a free weekly film series that celebrates international and independent filmmaking, focuses on "A Taste of Cinema" this year. The film "Love Steaks" from Germany kicks off the series Wednesday, May 31. Subsequent films, from the Philippines, South Korea, Poland, Canada and the U.S., offer a variety of genres, from grilled-meat documentaries to rom-coms showcasing celebrity chefs. Plus, stick around after select screenings for discussions led by cultural leaders, scholars and film critics. Arrive early as seating is on a first-come, first-served basis and is limited to theater capacity. 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, May 31-Oct. 4, at the Chicago Cultural Center, Claudia Cassidy Theater, 78 E. Washington St., 2nd floor north. Free. chicagofilmfestival.com/intl-screenings/2017-international-screenings-program/.

Midwest

One of Illinois' longest-running hometown festivals, Harvard Milk Days returns Friday through Sunday, June 2-4. -

During the first weekend in June each year more than 80,000 dairy lovers make their way to Harvard to revel in one of Illinois' longest-running hometown festivals: Harvard Milk Days. This year's 76th annual celebration pours into Harvard's streets and its Milky Way Park for events like a milk-drinking contest, demos on the care, feeding and milking of cattle, cattle shows, and cow chip lotto. Kids will go for carnival rides, a petting zoo and an exotic animal exhibit while all ages can enjoy live bands, a talent show, chain-saw carving, auctions and a gala firework show each night. The two-hour parade Saturday afternoon winds down Ayer Street, which is whitewashed and dubbed "Milky Way." Friday through Sunday, June 2-4, in Harvard. Admission is free, but some events require a fee and/or registration. For a schedule of events, call (815) 943-4614 or see milkdays.com/.

Batter up

The sports memorabilia show A Piece of the Game invites sports fans to bring cherished memorabilia for expert evaluation to the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield, Illinois. Experts will set up shop in the ALPLM's main plaza for fans to find out what their treasures are worth. While you're there, check out the museum's latest exhibit, "Cubs vs. Cardinals: The Rivalry," a collection of historic artifacts, documents and photos that explore one of the great rivalries in sports. Visitors can register to win a bat used by National League MVP (2016) and Rookie of the Year (2015) Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum main plaza, 212 N. Sixth St., Springfield, Illinois. Free; museum entry is $15 for adults; $12 for seniors and students; $10 for military (with ID); and $6 for kids 5-15. See illinois.gov/alplm/Pages/default.aspx.

Mars Resort is one of more than two dozen restaurants participating in Lake Geneva Restaurant Week June 2-11. - Courtesy of Harold Rail

Lake Geneva Restaurant Week beckons you to the tables and kitchens of the resort town's best eateries for 10 days of discount dining. Participating restaurants will serve special prix-fixe meals at breakfast for $8, two-course meals at lunch for $10 and three-course meals at dinner for $25 or $35. There are 25 participating restaurants plus indoor and outdoor activities like oil and balsamic tastings, cooking classes, escape-room mysteries, zip line and dine and live music. June 2-11 in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. See visitlakegeneva.com/restaurantweek/restaurants/ for a list of participating restaurants. Restaurant reservations are recommended. Several area hotels are offering special packages that include savings or extra amenities during Restaurant Week. For details, call (800) 345-1020 or see visitlakegeneva.com/.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises is offering a $500 shipboard credit on all Alaskan sailings now through August 2017 aboard the Seven Seas Mariner.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises is offering a $500 shipboard credit on all Alaskan sailings from May through August 2017 aboard the Seven Seas Mariner. The cruise includes unlimited shore excursions such as exploring the Sawyer Glaciers to Kenai Mountains. With the $500 shipboard credit, travelers can relax onboard with a Canyon Ranch Spa treatment or dine at the Prime 7 steakhouse or Signatures French restaurant. The deal is good for all Alaskan sailings now through August 2017 aboard the Seven Seas Mariner. Book by May 31 using code: Book Now. Learn at rssc.com/destinations/alaska/.