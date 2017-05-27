Batavia native adjusting to starring role in Griffin Theatre's 'Ragtime'

Denzel Tsopnang, center, is starring in Griffin Theatre's production of "Ragtime" with Juwon Tyrel Perry, left, Arielle Leverett, Alanna Lovely and Marcellus Burt. Courtesy of Scott Weinstein

Jermaine Hill, left, and Denzel Tsopnang perfect their roles for Griffin Theatre Company's "Ragtime," which runs through July 16 at The Den Theatre's Heath Main Stage in Chicago. Courtesy of Scott Weinstein

Batavia native Denzel Tsopnang, who is starring in his first lead role in Griffin Theatre Company's "Ragtime," admits that "I've never been someone who loves being in the spotlight."

Even though he's an actor, Denzel Tsopnang has never quite gotten used to being -- or feeling comfortable -- in the spotlight.

The Batavia native is playing a lead character in "Ragtime," Griffin Theatre Company's chamber version of the Tony Award-winning musical running now through July 16 at The Den Theatre's Heath Main Stage in Chicago.

The show features 20 actors, two pianos and a wind instrument. It's based on the 1975 novel by E.L. Doctorow, set at the dawn of a new century where the lives of three American families from different backgrounds intersect. Part history lesson, part family saga, the musical encourages guests to think about complex issues like racism, immigration, social justice, wage inequality and the role of women in society in a changing America.

"It really is the story of America, then and now," says Tsopnang, who portrays Coalhouse Walker Jr., a lead role.

His character is a black man struggling to make a way for his family and the challenges he faces. "Every black man personally identifies with part of Coalhouse's story," he says.

Tsopnang found it challenging to portray an iconic character in a way that exceeds people's expectations.

"People have an idea of who this man is, and I wanted to make sure I wasn't playing into anyone's expectations," he says.

The message of the show is an important one and "relevant," he says, "unfortunately relevant. You could take this exact same stage and see it today and put some twists on it."

Tsopnang has always loved storytelling. As a kid, he enjoyed performing, singing in the choir and later being involved in community theater. But despite his experience, he's never felt completely comfortable being the star.

"I've never been someone who loves being in the spotlight," he admits. "In this show, there's way too many instances where it's you telling that story, and it's just you. There's something beautifully terrifying about that. While it is scary, it's an absolute blessing to play one of my dream roles so early in my career."

This is his first lead role.

"Usually, I'm always with people, but in the background," he says. "I act because I love it and not for any other reason. I can't picture doing anything else. Some people might read (me) as a little aloof, but I feel the moment the spotlight becomes your goal, you start loving this a little less."

As a true team player, Tsopnang says his most rewarding moments occur onstage as part of a group. "We have an absolutely phenomenal cast, people I've wanted to work with for years," he says. "It's wonderful to watch what happens when we're all together. It's inspiring. Everyone's so passionate and prepared that you can't help but be excited to be in that room."

Their support has helped ease any of his own nerves.

"It's such an amazing team that it allows me to tell myself to shut up and just do it," he says. "When you know you've done the work and it feels like we're all just playing, the end result is going to be authentic and the show will come from a place of honesty."