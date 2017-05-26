Five ideas for your long Memorial Day weekend

Art fairs in Barrington, Schaumburg and St. Charles offer the chance to browse and buy to your heart's content. Here are five ideas for the weekend ahead. For others, go to dailyherald.com/calendar.
Cirque Italia
Cirque Italia returns with many amazing acts -- including dinosaur puppetry -- as part of its touring "Water Circus" starting this weekend at 6170 W. Grand Ave., Gurnee. $25-$70; $10-$45 kids. (941) 704-8572 or cirqueitalia.com. 7:30 p.m. Friday May 26; 2:30, 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 27 and 28; 2:30 and 5:30 p.m. Monday, May 29.
30th annual Prairie Arts Festival
More than 120 painters, sculptors, photographers and other artists share their wares at the Prairie Arts Festival this weekend at the Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center, 101 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. Free. (847) 895-360O or prairiecenter.org. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 27 and 28.
Barrington Art Festival
More than 120 different art vendors working in various media will set up shop in downtown Barrington Saturday and Sunday along Cook and Station streets. Free. amdurproductions.com. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 27 and 28.
St. Charles Fine Art Show
The 19th annual show features the works of 100 juried artists in various media, including watercolor, oil, jewelry, ceramics, fiber and more along Riverside Avenue in St. Charles. Free. downtownstcharles.org. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 27, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 28.
Creed's Scott Stapp at the Arcada
Former Creed frontman Scott Stapp visits St. Charles Saturday with his "Live and Unplugged" tour. He performs at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $39. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com. 8 p.m. Saturday, May 27.