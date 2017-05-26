Five ideas for your long Memorial Day weekend

hello

Schaumburg's Prairie Arts Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 24, on the Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center grounds. Admission and parking are free. Courtesy of the village of Schaumburg.

Art fairs in Barrington, Schaumburg and St. Charles offer the chance to browse and buy to your heart's content. Here are five ideas for the weekend ahead. For others, go to dailyherald.com/calendar.

Cirque Italia

Cirque Italia returns with many amazing acts -- including dinosaur puppetry -- as part of its touring "Water Circus" starting this weekend at 6170 W. Grand Ave., Gurnee. $25-$70; $10-$45 kids. (941) 704-8572 or cirqueitalia.com. 7:30 p.m. Friday May 26; 2:30, 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 27 and 28; 2:30 and 5:30 p.m. Monday, May 29.

30th annual Prairie Arts Festival

More than 120 painters, sculptors, photographers and other artists share their wares at the Prairie Arts Festival this weekend at the Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center, 101 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. Free. (847) 895-360O or prairiecenter.org. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 27 and 28.

Barrington Art Festival

More than 120 different art vendors working in various media will set up shop in downtown Barrington Saturday and Sunday along Cook and Station streets. Free. amdurproductions.com. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 27 and 28.

St. Charles Fine Art Show

The 19th annual show features the works of 100 juried artists in various media, including watercolor, oil, jewelry, ceramics, fiber and more along Riverside Avenue in St. Charles. Free. downtownstcharles.org. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 27, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 28.

Creed's Scott Stapp at the Arcada

Former Creed frontman Scott Stapp visits St. Charles Saturday with his "Live and Unplugged" tour. He performs at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $39. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com. 8 p.m. Saturday, May 27.