Feder: 'Surly editor' signs off from NewsBlues.com with a blast

With the subtlety of a thermonuclear blast, Mike James signed off Friday after 19 years as the self-styled "surly editor" of NewsBlues.com, the daily subscription newsletter on the local television news business. He said it has made a "steady shift to shallow tabloid content; the casting aside of older, experienced talent; the headlong pursuit of younger demographics; the drive to build newsrooms on ethnically-balanced quotas and newscasts on research-driven formulas; the abandonment of investigative journalism out of fear of litigation; the proliferation of 24-hour cable news and its need to fill time with opinion; the politicalization of news and the loss of balance; and the increasingly intense focus to 'do more with less.'" Read full report at robertfeder.com.