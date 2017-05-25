Breaking News Bar
 
Entertainment
updated: 5/25/2017 9:08 AM

Naperville's Ribfest to host qualifier for Nathan's hot dog eating contest

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • The male and female winners of a Nathan's Famous hot dog eating contest qualifier at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 1, at Ribfest in Naperville will qualify for a seat in the national finals, Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Championships in Coney Island, New York.

    The male and female winners of a Nathan's Famous hot dog eating contest qualifier at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 1, at Ribfest in Naperville will qualify for a seat in the national finals, Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Championships in Coney Island, New York.
    AP Photo/Mary Altaffer July 2016

  • The Ram Truck Experience will bring an obstacle course the size of a baseball field to the Ribfest setup in Knoch Park near downtown Naperville. Drivers can take a ride along the course throughout the four-day festival Friday, June 30 through Monday, July 3.

    The Ram Truck Experience will bring an obstacle course the size of a baseball field to the Ribfest setup in Knoch Park near downtown Naperville. Drivers can take a ride along the course throughout the four-day festival Friday, June 30 through Monday, July 3.
    Courtesy of Exchange Club of Naperville

 
Marie Wilson
 
 

For its 30th year, Ribfest in Naperville will play host to an official Nathan's Famous hot dog eating contest, a corn-on-the-cob eating contest and an unusual truck obstacle course.

This year's fest is scheduled for Friday, June 30, through Monday, July 3, in Knoch Park south of downtown, where the south stage will be the hub for the final qualifier for the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Championship in Coney Island, New York.

As the official contest for Illinois, the contest at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 1, is open only to people older than 18 who have registered at majorleagueeating.com.

The top male and female finisher -- meaning the man and woman who eat the most hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes -- will qualify for a seat at the national finals.

"Illinois is known for great eaters," George Shea, chairman of Major League Eating, said in a news release, "and we are confident that we will find a local athlete in Naperville who can represent the great state of Illinois on our nation's birthday."

In Coney Island, the Naperville contest winners will face reigning male champion Joey Chestnut, who holds the record 73 hot dogs and buns consumed in 10 minutes and won last year's contest by eating 70, and female champion Miki Sudo, who won her division last year by finishing 38½ hot dogs and buns.

"It's the last qualifying event for the year," said Ribfest spokeswoman Erin O'Donnell, a member of the Exchange Club of Naperville, which plans the annual celebration. "People are flying in from all over the country and even internationally."

An hour after the hot dogs are downed, the south stage will host another eating contest, this one sponsored by Challenge Butter featuring corn on the cob. Prizes for the 4 p.m. contest include tickets for rib dinners from the 12 traveling vendors who will be barbecuing at the fest.

Throughout the event, drivers can take a ride through the Ram Truck Experience, an obstacle course the size of a baseball field that includes a 26-degree-sloped "mountain" for drivers to test out the truck's brakes. Other obstacles include a side hill, rocks, logs and articulation bumps.

Ribfest also includes a carnival, a kids area, business booths and musical acts. This year's headliners are Toby Keith on June 30, The B-52s on July 1, Shinedown on July 2 and the Wallflowers on July 3.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account