Eyes to the Skies releases musical lineup

Singer/songwriter Cassadee Pope will perform July 2 at Lisle's Eyes to the Skies festival. Associated Press file photo

Rockabilly band The Reverend Horton Heat will perform June 30 at Lisle's Eyes to the Skies festival. Courtesy of Gene Ambo

Rockabilly band The Reverend Horton Heat, British rockers Foghat and country/pop artist Cassadee Pope will be the musical headliners when Lisle's Eyes to the Skies festival returns June 30 through July 2 for its 35th year.

The fest, which is best known for its hot air balloon displays, will be open from noon to 11 p.m. each day at Community Park, 1825 Short St.

A new feature this year will be daily sky diving shows. As always, the party will include two music stages, a craft fair, a kids' activity area, an entertainment area, five days of carnival rides (starting June 26) and fireworks on July 2, 3 and 4.

The Reverend Horton Heat, led by singer/songwriter/guitarist Jim Heath, will perform at 8:45 p.m. June 30 on the fest's Vankampen stage; Foghat will headline at 8:45 p.m. July 1; and singer/songwriter Cassadee Pope, who was the Season 3 winner of NBC's "The Voice," will headline at 8:45 p.m. on July 2.

Nearly 20 other acts also are set to perform, including the Rob Morrow Band, led by TV and film actor Rob Morrow ("Northern Exposure," "Numb3rs" and "The People v. O.J. Simpson").

General admission is $10 for adults and free for kids 8 and younger. Proceeds benefit six area charities and business organizations. For details, visit eyestotheskies.org.