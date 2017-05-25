Breaking News Bar
 
Entertainment
updated: 5/25/2017 9:29 AM

Eyes to the Skies releases musical lineup

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Rockabilly band The Reverend Horton Heat will perform June 30 at Lisle's Eyes to the Skies festival.

    Rockabilly band The Reverend Horton Heat will perform June 30 at Lisle's Eyes to the Skies festival.
    Courtesy of Gene Ambo

  • Singer/songwriter Cassadee Pope will perform July 2 at Lisle's Eyes to the Skies festival.

    Singer/songwriter Cassadee Pope will perform July 2 at Lisle's Eyes to the Skies festival.
    Associated Press file photo

 
Daily Herald report

Rockabilly band The Reverend Horton Heat, British rockers Foghat and country/pop artist Cassadee Pope will be the musical headliners when Lisle's Eyes to the Skies festival returns June 30 through July 2 for its 35th year.

The fest, which is best known for its hot air balloon displays, will be open from noon to 11 p.m. each day at Community Park, 1825 Short St.

A new feature this year will be daily sky diving shows. As always, the party will include two music stages, a craft fair, a kids' activity area, an entertainment area, five days of carnival rides (starting June 26) and fireworks on July 2, 3 and 4.

The Reverend Horton Heat, led by singer/songwriter/guitarist Jim Heath, will perform at 8:45 p.m. June 30 on the fest's Vankampen stage; Foghat will headline at 8:45 p.m. July 1; and singer/songwriter Cassadee Pope, who was the Season 3 winner of NBC's "The Voice," will headline at 8:45 p.m. on July 2.

Nearly 20 other acts also are set to perform, including the Rob Morrow Band, led by TV and film actor Rob Morrow ("Northern Exposure," "Numb3rs" and "The People v. O.J. Simpson").

General admission is $10 for adults and free for kids 8 and younger. Proceeds benefit six area charities and business organizations. For details, visit eyestotheskies.org.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account