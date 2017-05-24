A hearty walk opens your mind, spirit to God

But I say, walk and live habitually by and guided by the Spirit (responsive to and controlled by guided by the Spirit); then you will certainly not gratify the cravings and desires of the flesh (of human nature without God).

-- Galatians 5:16 (AMP)

You see them everywhere. The warmth of springtime and the budding trees entice walkers out of seclusion.

Some walk fast, swinging their arms front and back with a rhythmic motion as they keep a steady pace. Others display a relaxed, casual attitude and stroll along enjoying the view, stopping to chat with neighbors along the way as they take in the sights and crisp, spring air.

Some passers-by adorn special attire such as sweatsuits, headphones, or headbands to help get to where they are going.

Regardless of their appearance or the cadence of their stride, walkers hold the same common bond in their hearts -- the desire to get some fresh air and exercise.

With my background as a nurse, I am well aware of the many benefits a walk can produce. But a good, hearty walk is also a great time to open our spirit and let it connect with God's Holy Spirit.

We can do this by emptying our mind of worries, fears and troubling concerns, and releasing them to our Lord in prayer as we walk. As we gaze at the colorful flowers and pleasant greenery surrounding our path, we can fill our minds with thoughts of the beauty of nature and pray for those who have spent their time planting this bountiful harvest.

Praying for the welfare of our community or the specific neighborhood in which we walk can take our worries away and bring blessings to others as well as ourselves.

Filling our headphones with music that praises God and lifts him up is a wonderful way to worship God and fill our soul with joy of song. Listening to a teaching tape or uplifting passages of Scripture can fill us with revelation and truth, and help us gain new, positive insights to improve our daily lives.

