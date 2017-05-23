Music notes: Scott Stapp unplugs at the Arcada

Former Creed frontman Scott Stapp plays an unplugged set at the Arcada Theatre Saturday, May 27.

Arms wide open

Former Creed frontman Scott Stapp visits St. Charles' Arcada Theatre Saturday, May 27, with his "Live and Unplugged" tour. Hear stripped-down versions of the songs that helped Creed dominate the soundtrack of the '90s and early 2000s as well as Stapp's later solo work. Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $39. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com. 8 p.m. Saturday, May 27

Side Street battle

Elgin's Side Street Studio Arts hosts week two of its 2017 Battle of the Bands Saturday, May 27, featuring Kyle Biba's instrumental project Braintenna, Wauconda pop-punk rockers Foreign Sunsets, experimental metal rockers Phantoms & Pestilence and The Crippled Girl. First-round winners will move on to second-round matches later in June and July. Go sample something new or support a local favorite! Also, congratulations to Man Bites Dog and Beach Bunny, who won the first matchup Saturday, May 20, and will move on to round two. Side Street Studio Arts, 15 Ziegler Court, Elgin. $5 suggested donation. (847) 429-2276 or sidestreetstudioarts.org. 7 p.m. Saturday, May 27

Go Wayo back

Get ready to dance when one of the suburbs' premiere pop-punk festivals comes back this weekend. Pop Punk Wayo Fest IV: Back to the Wayo takes over Evolution Music in Downers Grove Sunday, May 28, featuring a showcase of some of the most prolific pop-punk artists the Chicago region has to offer, including Aiming For Average, The Fight Night, The Linden Method, Bad Planning, Aim At Your Enemies, Cliffhanger, Chase this City, Knockout Kid, Northsiders, Wayside Story, Burly Gates, Glory Days and Counter Theory. Evolution Music, 923 Curtiss St., Downers Grove. (630) 541-5022 or evolutionmusicstore.com. 3 p.m. Sunday, May 28

Fuel headlines with Marcy Playground and Dishwalla Wednesday, May 31, at the Arcada Theatre. - Courtesy of Fuel

The late '90s are alive and well at the Arcada Theatre when post-grunge hard rock band Fuel takes the stage with alternative stars Marcy Playground ("Sex and Candy") and Dishwalla, whose catalog dives so much deeper than their arguably biggest hit "Counting Blue Cars." Hear Fuel's best, including the breakout single "Shimmer" and 2000's "Hemorrhage (In My Hands)," when they bring songs from all five of their albums. Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $29. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 31

Local producer Inzo joins Said the Sky and Layna at Subterranean Thursday, June 1. -

Colorado native Trevor Christensen treats Chicago to his airy, melodic take on EDM when Said the Sky plays Subterranean Thursday, June 1. He's joined by Chicago's INZO -- one of the newest artists working with Palatine native Nick Busch's new management company Mnifest -- and New York/Chicago-based producer Layna. Subterranean, 2011 W. North Ave., Chicago. $12-$19. (773) 278-6600 or subt.net. 6:30 Thursday, June 1

Concert highlights

DuPage's Red Light Compliance plays Evolution Music in Downers Grove Friday, May 26. - Courtesy of Red Light Compliance

Everyone Leaves, Jetty Bones, Furlough, Red Light Compliance, Monterrey, Airplane Radio: 6 p.m. Friday, May 26, at Evolution Music, 923 Curtiss St., Downers Grove. (630) 541-5022 or evolutionmusicstore.com.

Taco, Co-Stanza, Adot, Kenyadda, Lukeybeatz: 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 26, at Bottom Lounge, 1375 W. Lake St., Chicago. $10. (312) 666-6775 or bottomlounge.com.

There Goes the Neighborhood, The Throwbacks, Gallery-81: 9 p.m. Friday, May 26, at Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. $8. (847) 358-9150 or durtynellies.com.

Skyline Music Concert Series #3 featuring Panic Switch, Hitsleep, Downers Groove: 9 p.m. Friday, May 26, at BaseCamp Pub, 5750 Lakeside Drive, Lisle. $6. (331) 777-4712 or basecamppub.com.

Troubled Hubble, Sinnet, Rich Salamander: 9 p.m. Friday, May 26, at Quenchers Saloon, 2401 N. Western Ave., Chicago. $8. (773) 276-9730 or quenchers.com.

Elvis Hitler, The Lurking Corpses: 9 p.m. Friday, May 26, at BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $8. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

Guardrail, Detour North, InsideOut, Invictus: 7 p.m. Saturday, May 27, at Bottom Lounge, 1375 W. Lake St., Chicago. $10. (312) 666-6775 or bottomlounge.com.

Orange Star: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 27, at Pal Joey's, 440 E. Roosevelt Road, West Chicago. Free. (630) 231-9393 or paljoeys.com/pj-westchicago.

We Killed the Lion, Uncouth, Buzzard: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, May 27, at Cobra Lounge, 235 N. Ashland Ave., Chicago. $10-$12. (312) 226-6300 or cobralounge.com.

Davy Knowles: 9 p.m. Saturday, May 27, at BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $8. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

Dream Council, Mystery Crash, Nonnie Parry, Still + Storm: 9 p.m. Saturday, May 27, at Quenchers Saloon, 2401 N. Western Ave., Chicago. $6. (773) 276-9730 or quenchers.com.

James Moriarty joins the Afterlife crew Saturday, May 27, at Annex Nightclub in Chicago. -

Kings of Class, Nikho, DangerWayne, DopeBoyNextDoor, Tecko, Moriarty, Brian Trent at Afterlife: 10 p.m. Saturday, May 27, at Annex Nightclub, 1958 W. North Ave., Chicago. Free before midnight. (630) 291-5986 or afterlifechi.com.

Jermaine Dupri's "SoSoSUMMER 17 Tour": 5 p.m. Sunday, May 28, at Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago. $29.50-$55. (312) 462-6300 or thechicagotheatre.com.

Rebel Soul Revival, The Clowder, The Bank Notes: 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, at Emporium Arcade Bar, 1366 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. Free. (773) 697-7922 or emporiumchicago.com.

Chicago Songwriters Circle featuring James Zarembski, Sam Porter, Jason Swearingen, Grammaw, Davey Dynamite: 9 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, at Quenchers Saloon, 2401 N. Western Ave., Chicago. $5. (773) 276-9730 or quenchers.com.

Vandoliers, The Amazing Heeby Jeebies, Death and Memphis: 9 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, at Cobra Lounge, 235 N. Ashland Ave., Chicago. $10-$12. (312) 226-6300 or cobralounge.com.

Crosstown, Fascinating: 9 p.m. Thursday, June 1, at Tonic Room, 2447 N. Halsted, Chicago. $7. (773) 248-8400 or tonicroom.ticketfly.com.