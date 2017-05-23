Feder: Ex-Cub Ross' dancing might put ABC 7 10 p.m. newscast in first place for May ratings sweep

Robservations: Thanks in part to a boost from retired Cub David Ross in "Dancing with the Stars" as a lead-in, it looks like ABC 7 will score another win for its 10 p.m. newscast in the May ratings sweep, which ends Wednesday. Barring a miracle, ABC 7 also is poised to beat NBC 5 among viewers between 25 and 54 -- the group most sought by advertisers. NBC 5, which led in the key Nielsen demo in recent years, has been challenged by the absence of a key player: Principal news anchor Rob Stafford has been out since March on medical leave for a bone-marrow transplant and treatment of amyloidosis, a rare blood disease. For complete column, go to robertfeder.com.