Sunday picks: CSO's John Bruce Yeh plays with Lake Forest Symphony

"Hero's Horse," a sculpture by Kevin and Jennifer Box, is featured in the outdoor exhibit "Origami in the Garden" at the Morton Arboretum in Lisle from Friday, May 19, through Sunday, Oct. 22. Courtesy of Morton Arboretum

Chicago Symphony Orchestra clarinetist John Bruce Yeh is a guest soloist with the Lake Forest Symphony. Courtesy of Todd Rosenberg

'Melancholy' clarinet

Clarinetist John Bruce Yeh of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra is the guest soloist with the Lake Forest Symphony. The concert features James Stephenson's Clarinet Concert titled "Liquid Melancholy," plus works by Bach and Bruckner this weekend at College of Lake County's Lumber Center for the Performing Arts, 19351 W. Washington St., Grayslake. $35-$59; $30-$59 seniors; $15 students under ages 25. (847) 543-2300 or lakeforestsymphony.org. 2 p.m. Sunday, May 21

Crafty folding

See Kevin and Jennifer Box's large-scale Japanese paper art-inspired sculptures in the outdoor exhibit "Origami in the Garden" starting this weekend at the Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois Route 53, Lisle. $14; $12 seniors; $9 youth ages 2-17. Discounts on Wednesday. (630) 968-0074 or mortonarb.org. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Sunday, Oct. 22

Spring Fiber Fling

Watch sheep sheering and herding and crafting demonstrations at the Spring Fiber Fling at the McHenry County Fairgrounds, 11900 Country Club Road, Woodstock. Plus, take in livestock exhibits, concerts, vendors and more. $3; free for kids 7 and younger. mchenrycountyfair.com. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 21

Animation nation

Fans of Japanese animation and manga comics won't want to miss the return of the Anime Central convention this weekend at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont. Many admission packages available; see website for details. (847) 692-2220 or acen.org. Through 4 p.m. Sunday, May 21

- Daily Herald file photo by Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer Long Grove's Chocolate Festival returns from Friday to Sunday, May 19-21.

The Long Grove Chocolate Festival returns with a special scavenger hunt, music and lots of sweet snacks this weekend in downtown Long Grove, 308 Old McHenry Road, Long Grove. $5 daily admission; $10 three-day pass; kids ages 12 and under admitted free. (847) 634-0888 or longgrove.org/festivals/chocolate-fest-2017. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 21

Something old, new

More than 100 exhibitors showcase wares ranging from the ancient world to midcentury modern at the Chicago Antiques + Art + Design Show this weekend at the Merchandise Mart, 222 Merchandise Mart Plaza, Chicago. $20. (708) 366-2710 or chicagoantiquesartdesign.com. Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 21

A look at livestock

Breeders from across the Midwest will display rare and historic livestock and poultry at the annual Rare Breeds Show at the Garfield Farm Museum, 3N016 Garfield Road, Campton Hills. Some breeders may offer poultry, livestock and byproducts for sale. $6 adults; $3 children. garfieldfarm.org. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 21

Museum Day in Elmhurst

Elmhurst celebrates its three museums -- the Elmhurst Art Museum, the Elmhurst History Museum and the Lizzadro Museum of Lapidary Art -- along with its Wilder Park Conservatory, during the 21st Annual Museum Day. All three museums and the conservatory will offer free admission and family-friendly activities. A trolley will transport visitors between venues. elmhursthistory.org. 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 21

Concert highlights

Maxwell Street Klezmer Band: 2 p.m. Sunday, May 21, Des Plaines Public Library, 1501 Ellinwood St., Des Plaines. Free. Reservations required. Call (847) 827-5551 or go to dppl.org.

Highland Park Strings: 3 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at Highland Park High School, 433 Vine Ave., Highland Park. Classical. Soloist Joshua Brown joins the Strings to perform the "Concerto for Violin" by Tchaikovsky. Audience members are invited to attend a preconcert conversation on "The Art of Listening," led by Stephanie Ettelson, at 2 p.m. Free. Visit hpstrings.org.

Martha Cares with "La Vie En Rose" tribute to Edith Piaf: 3 p.m. Sunday, May 21, Forest View Educational Center, 2121 S. Goebbert Road, Arlington Heights. Cabaret. $20. (847) 718-7799 or nscommunityconcerts.org.

"May The Horse Be With You" concert: 4 p.m. Sunday, May 21, First Presbyterian Church of Arlington Heights, 302 N. Dunton Ave., Arlington Heights. Mix of vocal and instrumental performances by Marianne Kim, Kristen Walter and Steven Walter. Free. (847) 255-5900 or fpcah.org.

Emanation: 6 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at Gallery Cafe, 1760 W. North Ave., Chicago. $5-$10 suggested donation. (773) 252-8228 or gallerycafechicago.com.

Dangerous Folk: 7 p.m. Sunday, May 21, Grayslake Heritage Center, 164 Hawley St., Grayslake. Concert is presented by the Lake County Folk Club. Folk. Suggested donation is $13-$18. Call (847) 602-8882 for reservations. For information, visit thelakecountyfolkclub.org.

North Suburban Wind Ensemble: 7 p.m. Sunday, May 21, Vernon Hills High School, 145 Lakeview Parkway, Vernon Hills. $5. northsuburbanwindensemble.com.

Kiefer Sutherland, Rick Brantley: 8 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St., Chicago. $25-$39. (312) 526-3851 or thaliahallchicago.com.

The Weekend -- Starboy, Legend of the Fall 2017 World Tour: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Road, Rosemont. Rock. Tickets start at $62. (800) 745-3000 or ticketmaster.com.

Oh Malô, Menacerno, Earth Program, Stardusk Encounter: 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 27, at Martyrs', 3855 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $7. (773) 404-9494 or martyrslive.com.

Flatfoot 56, Fear City, Mexican Werewolf: 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, at Cobra Lounge, 235 N. Ashland Ave., Chicago. $15. (312) 226-6300 or cobralounge.com.

The Phonographs, Highplanes, Shallowdive, Randall T Featherstone: 9 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, at Quenchers Saloon, 2401 N. Western Ave., Chicago. $5. (773) 276-9730 or quenchers.com.

