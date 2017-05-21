Grab your swimsuit and hit a suburban beach

Centennial Beach in Naperville draws people from all over the suburbs with its beach, sand play area, sand volleyball court and more. Daily Herald File Photo

Looking to spend some quality time outside this summer? Don your swimsuit, put on some sunscreen and head to a local beach. Along with giving you the chance to relax and splash around, these spots also offer a variety of activities so you can take advantage of a beautiful day.

The Beach at Independence Grove

16400 W. Buckley Road, Libertyville, (847) 968-3499, lcfpd.org/swimming

Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekends May 27 through June 4, then daily June 5 through Aug. 11; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekends Aug. 12 through Sept. 4

Admission: $4 for Lake County residents, $7 for nonresidents. Rates drop to $2 and $4 after 3 p.m. Group rates and 20-visit passes are available. Residents can also get a season pass.

Enjoy 400 feet of sandy beach along the lake, with chairs and shade umbrellas available for rent if you want to do some lounging. You can buy snacks and drinks at the cafe in the Visitors Center. Bathrooms, showers and lockers are also available. Families can play games on Fridays to win prizes, which are based on a different theme each week.

- Mark Black | Staff Photographer, 2011 Swimmers enjoy the cool waters at Centennial Beach in Naperville.

500 W. Jackson Ave., Naperville, (630) 848-5092, centennialbeach.org/

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. May 27; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 28-29, July 4, Aug. 20 and 27 and Sept. 3-4; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 30 through Aug. 15; 4 to 7 p.m. Aug. 17-18 and 21-22; 11 a.m. to dusk Aug. 19 and 26 and Sept. 2

Admission: Residents: $8, $6 for kids ages 3-17; nonresidents $12, $10 for kids ages 3-17; $3 after 5 p.m. Season passes available for both residents and nonresidents.

Sand volleyball is among the amenities at Naperville's Centennial Beach. - Courtesy of Centennial Beach

Wade in at zero-depth and swim out to 15 feet at this former quarry, which has plenty of shady areas perfect for picnicking and relaxing. The spot has locker rooms with showers and lockers for rent, a sand volleyball court, a sand play area, a water slide, diving boards and a bags area so you can spend the whole day having fun. Swimming lessons are also available.

People line the shore of Diamond Lake Beach in Mundelein. -

1016 Diamond Lake Road, Mundelein, (847) 566-5650, mundeleinparks.org

Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekends; and noon to 6 p.m. holidays June through Aug. 6

Admission: $4 weekdays, $5 weekends and $2 two hours before closing. Seniors admitted for $2 weekdays, $3 weekends and $1 during twilight hours.

The 100-acre space along the lake offers a mix of sand beach, grassy areas and shaded space for picnicking that's equipped with grills and gazebos. Kids can play in the floating SportsPark or on a playground in the sand. Paddle boats, kayaks and standup paddleboards are available for rent for $3 to $5 per hour. Concessions are available. The beach also offers a sand volleyball court.

- Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer, June 2016 Instructor Carol Specht conducts a Zumba class on the beach during Mundelein Park & Recreation District's Community Picnic last year at Diamond Lake Beach.

Come on Saturday, June 17, for the Community Picnic, which kicks off with a 10 a.m. Zumba class and continues with other activities throughout the day leading up to a 6 p.m. water ski show. On Saturday, Aug. 5, the beach hosts the second annual Cardboard Regatta benefiting the Mundelein Parks Foundation. It's free to watch, but entering a boat costs $20 or $50 for businesses.

- Rick West | Staff Photographer, 2012 Quarry Beach in Batavia offers a fun way to cool off in the summer.

400 S. Water St., Batavia, (630) 406-5275, bataviaparks.org/harold-hall-quarry-beach

Hours: Noon to 6 p.m. daily May 27 through Aug. 13; opens at 11:30 a.m. for season pass holders. Special family day hours are extended to 7 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, with a twilight special from 5 to 7 p.m. ($3 residents; $4 nonresidents).

Admission: $8 for residents, $11 for nonresidents, free for kids 2 and younger; $4 for residents and $7 for nonresidents on Wednesdays. Season and 10-punch passes are available.

The 60,000-square-foot former quarry includes islands, slides, a diving area, picnic tables and a playground. Little kids can take advantage of the zero-depth entry area while older ones will want to try the drop slide. You can also play sand volleyball or lounge on a beach chair while snacking on nachos, pretzels and hot dogs from the concession stand. Swimming classes are available throughout the season, and the beach also hosts several special events. Come on Monday, June 19, for the Wacky Water Olympics, which features relay races and splash contests; get a free beach ball when you visit on Thursday, July 20; and mark the end of the season Friday, Aug. 11, with games and music from Johnny Russler and the Beach Bum Band.

Main Beach

300 Lake Shore Drive, Crystal Lake, (815) 459-0680, crystallakeparks.org

Hours: 9 a.m. to dusk May 27-29 and June 3 to Aug. 11; noon to dusk May 30-June 2; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekends from Aug. 12 through Sept. 4

Admission: Residents: $1; free for kids and seniors and after 5 p.m. Nonresidents: $11, $7 for seniors and kids 4-15, free for kids younger than 4, and half price after 5 p.m. Season passes available for residents.

The beach features a pair of splash pads, a water slide, multiple picnic areas that can be reserved in advance, a playground, a concession area and showers. You can also rent canoes, paddle boats, stand-up paddle boards, rowboats and sailboats for $8 to $12. Private and group sailing and canoeing lessons are available. There's also a designated fishing area where you can catch bass, catfish, pike and perch.

- Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer, 2016 Liam Taylor, left, and his brother Miles, both of Fox River Grove, play in the water at Paulus Park in Lake Zurich.

200 S. Rand Road, Lake Zurich, (847) 438-5141, lakezurich.org/368/Beach-Status

Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 27 through June 9, Aug. 19-20, Aug. 26-27 and Sept. 2-4; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 10 through Aug. 13

Admission: $8 for residents, $9 for nonresidents; $2 or $3 after 5:30 p.m.; $5 or $6 for kids ages 4-17; free for kids younger than 4. Individual and family passes are available for residents.

- Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer, 2013 Lake Zurich's Paulus Park offers a beach and spray ground.

Come take a dip in the lake or take advantage of swim lessons offered throughout the season for kids 3 and older. Residents are also welcome to use kayaks, canoes and paddle boats. The recently renovated beach house features changing rooms, showers and bathrooms. The beach is a popular birthday party destination and also hosts a Tween Beach Luau for kids 9-12 on Friday June 9, featuring swimming, pizza, snacks, drinks and music from The Rand Band.