York High School grads return for alumni production of 'Godspell'

Any veteran of high school theater will tell you that some of his or her strongest friendships and fondest memories were forged in the hours spent rehearsing together.

Each year, graduates of York High School's drama program -- those who continue to make theater a part of their life and livelihood -- relive that experience when they reunite for an alumni performance.

Next month, an all-alumni cast will stage a new production of the 1971 musical "Godspell," scored by Stephen Schwartz and written by John-Michael Tebelak. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 9, at the school.

The show reprises York's 2012 production of "Godspell" with a cast that includes three students from that show along with students who appeared in other York productions.

Bringing alumni back for theatrical productions is a way to pay the community back for its commitment to arts education and to inspire current students interested in developing their artistic abilities, said "Godspell" director Rebecca Marianetti, who heads the school's theater department.

"About five years ago, we started alumni shows with students who are professional actors or are pursuing theater in college," she said. "We have quite a few students who go into performing arts."

Marianetti said it's fascinating to see the progress former York students have made since graduating.

"It's fun for the community, too, to see them back again," she said. "It's amazing to see the training they've received in college, how much that's been so influential to them."

Several students attend or have attended conservatories where music and theater are studied almost exclusively.

"Their college experience is all theater, all the time. They really spend every waking moment working on their craft," she said.

Michael St. Peter played the role of Jesus in York's 2012 "Godspell" production and is reprising the part for this show. A 2016 graduate of The Juilliard School currently working toward a master's degree at the Manhattan School of Music, he is focusing on operatic vocal performance. He lives in Manhattan and plans to fly back to Chicago for a week of rehearsals before the show.

"It's really fun to be doing it over," he said. "It's great to see how much everyone has grown and how much they give back."

St. Peter said he has a fondness for "Godspell."

"When I did it my senior year, it didn't really have the same meaning for me as it does now," he said. "It's so fun, so warm and entertaining, an amazing experience. 'Godspell' is first and foremost about accepting everybody for who they are and finding common things in everybody's experience. The show is set up in scenes, which are parables, all from the Bible. The storytelling everybody's able to bring to it makes it so special and personal."

At 23, he's been in several York alumni shows.

"It's a real pleasure. It's the highlight of my year," he said.

St. Peter said the York administration emphasizes the arts, offering numerous opportunities to play in bands and orchestras, sing in choirs or dance.

"That's kind of rare," he said.

James Mueller, who plays Judas in this show and also played the role in the 2012 production, has since earned a bachelor's degree in dance from Luther College.

"'Godspell' is a show about building community. Through storytelling, the characters create a singular group identity through which they find compassion, support and, most importantly, love," Mueller said.

Marianetti said the 13-member cast is expected to begin the rehearsal week already "off book," with lyrics and dialogue already memorized.

The show will look and feel different from the 2012 version, she said.

"Godspell is one of those shows that can be different every time you perform it," she said.

The music will feature new orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire of "Hamilton" fame, she said.

St. Peter said Marianetti's energy, passion and mentoring have spurred many students on to arts careers.

"Becky is so proud of her graduates. She wants to bring us back and show us off," he said.