Music notes: PIQNIQ a strong lead-in to summer fests

Invisible Cartoons opens for Aaron Williams and Michael C. Hayes at Two Brothers Roundhouse Friday, May 19. Courtesy of Invisible Cartoons

Jim Adkins and Jimmy Eat World play the 101-WKQX PIQNIQ in Tinley Park Saturday, May 20. Associated Press

Outdoor PIQNIQ

101-WKQX proves again it can put together the best mixtape, blending different genres and eras in an appealing, compact package. This year, West suburban Lucky Boys Confusion and Wilmette's K.Flay join fun national acts on the big stage as PIQNIQ gives some love to local talent. This year's lineup includes Brit rockers The 1975, indie rock from Bleachers, throwback radio-friendly pop-punksters Jimmy Eat World and '90s industrial rock from Stabbing Westward, along with Highly Suspect, Sum 41, Joywave and Warpaint. At the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 19100 S. Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park. Tickets start at $25 plus fees; $75 for a four-pack of lawn seats. 101wkqx.com. 1 p.m. Saturday, May 20

Local brews

Glen Ellyn's Aaron Williams and Michael C. Hayes are dishing out some rock with a preview of their upcoming album, "The Ex_Files," at Two Brothers Roundhouse Friday, May 19. In addition, the duo will perform songs from their own projects as well as celebrating the release of Williams' single "Lightning Bolt." Kicking off the show is the ever-energetic Invisible Cartoons with a single of their own, "Space Cat," in anticipation of an upcoming album release. Two Brothers Roundhouse, 205 N. Broadway, Aurora. Free. (630) 264-2739 or twobrothersbrewing.com. 9 p.m. Friday, May 19

Side Street band battles

Elgin's Side Street Studio Arts launches 2017's Battle of the Bands Saturday, May 20, with a matchup between Northwest suburban Man Bites Dog, Chicago's Beach Bunny, Schaumburg's Elliott Ross and a wild card entry. First round matches will take place the next three Saturdays, with the winners moving on to second-round matches later in June and July. Go support your favorite local musicians and get a taste of some new ones at Side Street Studio Arts, 15 Ziegler Court, Elgin. $5 suggested donation. (847) 429-2276 or sidestreetstudioarts.org. 7 p.m. Saturday, May 20

Concert highlights

Judson Brown: 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, at Bub City Rosemont, 5441 Park Place, Rosemont. Free. (847) 261-0399 or bub-city.com

Lee DeWyze, Kathryn Dean: 8 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at S.P.A.C.E., 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. $20-$75. (847) 492-8860 or evanstonspace.com.

Lost Stars, Ember Oceans, Capital Soiree: 8 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at Emporium Arcade, 1366 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. Free. (773) 697-7922 or emporiumchicago.com.

Home Sweet Home, New Oceans, Daniel Wade: 8 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at Cubby Bear, 1059 W. Addison St., Chicago. $3. (773) 327-1662 or cubbybear.com.

Kevin Mileski: 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 19, at Bliss Wine & Gifts, 201 S. Main St., Wauconda. No cover. (847) 526-7133 or blisswineandgifts.com.

Hillbilly Rockstarz: 8 p.m. Friday, May 19, at BaseCamp Pub, 5750 Lakeside Drive, Lisle. $7. (331) 777-4712 or basecamppub.com.

David Costa, The Dead Hands, American Cosmonaut, Lever, Helicopters: 8 p.m. Friday, May 19, at Metro, 3730 N. Clark St., Chicago. $12-$15. (773) 549-4140 or metrochicago.com.

Making Movies, Radio Free Honduras, Evan Coleman: 9 p.m. Friday, May 19, at Martyrs', 3855 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $12-$15. (773) 404-9494 or martyrslive.com.

Justin Townes Earle, The Sadies: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St., Chicago. $25-$35. (312) 526-3851 or thaliahallchicago.com.

Gallery-81, SeaGiraffe, Emblems, Ballroom Boxer: 8 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Cubby Bear, 1059 W. Addison St., Chicago. $6-$8. (773) 327-1662 or cubbybear.com.

The Big League Boys, The Shams Band: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at FitzGerald's, 6615 W. Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $8. (708) 788-2118 or fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

The Belvederes: 10 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Lucky Star, 1175 W. Lake St., Bartlett. $5. (630) 830-7200 or luckystarbar.com.

The Cube Guys at Afterlife: 10 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Annex Nightclub, 1958 W. North Ave., Chicago. $5-$10. (630) 291-5986 or afterlifechi.com.

Emanation: 6 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at Gallery Cafe, 1760 W. North Ave., Chicago. $5-$10 suggested donation. (773) 252-8228 or gallerycafechicago.com.

Kiefer Sutherland, Rick Brantley: 8 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St., Chicago. $25-$39. (312) 526-3851 or thaliahallchicago.com.

Oh Malô, Menacerno, Earth Program, Stardusk Encounter: 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 27, at Martyrs', 3855 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $7. (773) 404-9494 or martyrslive.com.

Flatfoot 56, Fear City, Mexican Werewolf: 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, at Cobra Lounge, 235 N. Ashland Ave., Chicago. $15. (312) 226-6300 or cobralounge.com.

The Phonographs, Highplanes, Shallowdive, Randall T Featherstone: 9 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, at Quenchers Saloon, 2401 N. Western Ave., Chicago. $5. (773) 276-9730 or quenchers.com.