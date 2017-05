Feder: Radio legend Tom Joyner off the air in Chicago

After more than four decades as a fixture on Chicago's airwaves, the superstar who dubbed himself "The Hardest Working Man in Radio" won't be working on the air here anymore.

Tom Joyner, who catapulted to fame and fortune as the legendary "Fly Jock" in the 1980s, is being dropped by Crawford Broadcasting urban adult-contemporary WSRB FM 106.3, which has aired his syndicated morning show for eight years. For full story, see robertfeder.com.