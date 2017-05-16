The most popular morning radio show in Chicago is in its third week without co-host Kathy Hart -- and without explanation to co-workers or fans for her extended absence. After 20 years alongside Eric Ferguson on "The Eric and Kathy Show" on WTMX FM 101.9, even her bosses aren't sure what's up. For more, see robertfeder.com.
updated: 5/16/2017 8:03 AM
Feder: Kathy Hart absence from morning radio show enters third week
