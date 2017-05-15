Breaking News Bar
 
Feder: Sun-Times in talks to sell to Tribune owner tronc

  • Tronc is the name of what was once the Tribune Publishing Co.

  • Michael W. Ferro Jr.

The Chicago Sun-Times is in negotiations to be acquired by the parent company of the Chicago Tribune, according to an announcement Monday by Sun-Times owner Wrapports. Tronc, the former Tribune Publishing Co. headed by tech entrepreneur Michael Ferro, could operate the Sun-Times separately "keeping in place the independent newsroom" under the proposal. Ferro previously headed Wrapports. Terms of the offer were not disclosed. More at robertfeder.com

