The Chicago Sun-Times is in negotiations to be acquired by the parent company of the Chicago Tribune, according to an announcement Monday by Sun-Times owner Wrapports. Tronc, the former Tribune Publishing Co. headed by tech entrepreneur Michael Ferro, could operate the Sun-Times separately "keeping in place the independent newsroom" under the proposal. Ferro previously headed Wrapports. Terms of the offer were not disclosed. More at robertfeder.com
updated: 5/15/2017 4:23 PM
Feder: Sun-Times in talks to sell to Tribune owner tronc
