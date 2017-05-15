Feder: John Records Landecker nominated for National Radio Hall of Fame

John Records Landecker, an iconic Chicago radio personality since the 1970s, has been nominated for induction in the National Radio Hall of Fame. Landecker, 70, is one of four nominees and the only Chicagoan in the long-standing local/regional category. For more on this and to comment on Robert Feder's columns, check his active blog at robertfeder.com.
