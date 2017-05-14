Sunday picks: Catch 'Mamma Mia!' with mom

hello

The Super Cyclone coaster is new for 2017 at Santa's Village Azoosment Park. Courtesy of Santa's Village Azoosment Park

See a special Mother's Day screening of the film "Mamma Mia!" at the Music Box Theatre in Chicago. Pictured, Meryl Streep, at left, and Amanda Seyfried star in the film.

'Mamma Mia!' with mom

Celebrate Mother's Day with a special screening of the 2008 musical/romantic comedy film "Mamma Mia!" with emcee, writer, musician and game show host Dick O'Day at the Music Box Theatre, 3733 N. Southport Ave., Chicago. This rated PG-13 film stars Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan, Amanda Seyfried and Colin Firth, and features the music of ABBA. Audience members are invited to dress in 1970s fashions for a chance to win prizes. Guests can also follow the audience-participation guide while they watch the film. Special Mother's Day mimosas will be served in the Music Box Lounge. $9-$12. (773) 871-6604 or musicboxtheatre.com. 2 p.m. Sunday, May 14

Christmas in May

Ride the new Super Cyclone coaster, see an animal show or play some carnival games when Santa's Village Azoosment Park opens for its 2017 season starting this weekend at 601 Dundee Ave., East Dundee. $24.25. (847) 426-6751 or santasvillagedundee.com. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays until full season begins Monday, June 12

All aboard!

In honor of Mother's Day, mothers, grandmothers, stepmothers -- all moms -- get to ride the trolleys free (with a paid child's fare) at the Fox River Trolley Museum, 365 S. La Fox St., South Elgin. Trolley fares are $4 adults; seniors $3; children ages 3-11 are $2; kids younger than 3 ride free. Visit foxtrolley.org. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 14

Play ball

The Schaumburg Boomers open their 2017 season at home with a series of games against the Traverse City Beach Bums this weekend at Schaumburg Boomers Stadium, 1999 S. Springinsguth Road, Schaumburg. $8-$12. (847) 461-3695 or boomersbaseball.com. 1 p.m. Sunday, May 14

Mother's Day Skate

Take mom for a spin on the ice at the Mother's Day Skate at the Triphahn Center Ice Arena, 1685 W. Higgins Road, Hoffman Estates. Mothers can get a free photo taken with their families. Admission is $6-$9. Free for moms when accompanied by a paid child. Skate rental is $5. (847) 885-7500 or heparks.org. 3 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, May 14

Upcoming concerts

Brass From the Past: 2 p.m. Sunday, May 14, Lilacia Park, 150 S. Park Avenue, Lombard. Motown, R&B. funk and soul. Free. brassfromthepast.com.

Music of the Baroque: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, May 14, North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. Classical. $27-$75, (847) 673-6300 or northshorecenter.org.

Daryl Hall & John Oates with Tears For Fears: 7 p.m. Monday, May 15, Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Road, Rosemont. Rock, pop. Tickets start at $35. (800) 745-3000 or ticketmaster.com.

Brian Allison EP release, Sara Quah, Bisi Obateru: 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, at Uncommon Ground, 3800 N. Clark St., Chicago. $10. (773) 929-3680 or uncommonground.com.

Barry Manilow: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Road, Rosemont. For ticket information, call (800) 745-3000, or visit ticketmaster.com.

Judson Brown: 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, Bub City Rosemont, 5441 Park Place, Rosemont. Free. (847) 261-0399 or bub-city.com.

Lee DeWyze, Kathryn Dean: 8 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at S.P.A.C.E., 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. $20-$75. (847) 492-8860 or evanstonspace.com.

Lost Stars, Ember Oceans, Capital Soiree: 8 p.m. Thursday, May 18, Emporium Arcade, 1366 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. Free. (773) 697-7922 or emporiumchicago.com.

Home Sweet Home, New Oceans, Daniel Wade: 8 p.m. Thursday, May 18, Cubby Bear, 1059 W. Addison St., Chicago. $3. (773) 327-1662 or cubbybear.com.

Information is provided by entertainment venues. Check with venue before purchasing tickets. For more concert listings, visit dailyherald.com/calendar.