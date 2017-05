Feder: Linda MacLennan joins as WBBM Newsradio anchor

You'll soon hear another familiar voice on CBS Radio all-news WBBM AM 780/WCFS FM 105.9. Linda MacLennan, who was a top news anchor at CBS-owned WBBM-Channel 2 from 1987 to 2003, has signed on as a part-time anchor at WBBM Newsradio.

