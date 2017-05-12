10 ideas for Mother's Day weekend fun (beyond brunch)

The first 5,000 moms receive a rose as part of the Mother's Day events at Arlington International Racecourse Sunday. Courtesy of Arlington International Racecourse

If you have brunch or dinner reservations for Mother's Day, you're on your way to making Sunday special for Mom. But if you're looking to do something more, or want to start your celebration the day before, here are 10 ideas for Mother's Day weekend fun.

1. Take Mom to the track.

The gates open at 11 a.m. Sunday for a full day of activities and racing at Arlington International Racecourse in Arlington Heights. Options include food specials, entertainment and free roses to the first 5,000 moms Sunday. $18 adults, $4 youth. Brunch packages available. arlingtonpark.com.

2. Celebrate with a musical.

Amalia Balash (Elizabeth Telford) falls in love with her unknown pen pal in "She Loves Me" at the Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire. - Courtesy of Liz Lauren/Marriott Theatre

Sweet, saucy, splashy -- it's your pick if Mom wants to take in a show. Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire is staging "She Loves Me," Drury Lane Theatre in Oak Brook Terrace offers "Chicago" and Paramount Theatre in Aurora has "Jesus Christ Superstar." Check marriotttheatre.com, drurylanetheatre.com or paramountaurora.com for times, prices and ticket availability.

3. Relive a legend.

The Arcada Theatre in St. Charles hosts "A Mother's Day Salute to Judy Garland" with the showbiz icon's son, Joey Luft, and acclaimed singer and actress Angela Ingersoll at 5 p.m. Sunday. $19-$49, with free tickets for Mom. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.

4. Make her laugh.

Kristin Anderson, Beaumont Bacon and Joanie Fagan -- comedians known collectively as 3 Blonde Moms -- explore the ups and downs of motherhood and life in a suburban cul-de-sac at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake. $31-$37. (815) 356-9212 or rauecenter.org.

5. Stop and smell the flowers.

- Daily Herald file photo by Bev Horne | Staff Photographer Take your mom to the lilac bush sale at Lilacia Park in Lombard this weekend.

Lombard's Lilac Time is in full bloom with bush and plant sales in Lilacia Park as well as $4 Lilac Heritage tours Saturday and Sunday. Saturday also features Kids Day, while Sunday brings a Mother's Day concert at 2 p.m. with Brass From the Past. See lombardlilactime.com for a full schedule and other details.

6. Score baseball tickets.

The Schaumburg Boomers open their 2017 season at home with a series of games against the Traverse City Beach Bums this weekend at Schaumburg Boomers Stadium. Games are 6 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday. $8-$12. (847) 461-3695 or boomersbaseball.com.

7. Bring out her inner child.

Families can ride the new Super Cyclone coaster, see an animal show or play carnival games when Santa's Village Azoosment Park opens for its 2017 season starting this weekend in East Dundee. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. $24.25. (847) 426-6751 or santasvillagedundee.com.

8. Hit the rails.

- Daily Herald file photo by Mark Black | Staff Photographer Moms ride free Sunday at the Fox River Trolley Museum in South Elgin.

In honor of Mother's Day, moms ride the trolleys free with a paid child's fare from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Fox River Trolley Museum in South Elgin. Trolley fares are $4 adults; seniors $3; children ages 3-11 are $2; kids younger than 3 ride free. foxtrolley.org.

9. Go country.

Jason Aldean headlines a set of some of the biggest names in country music -- Chris Young, Kane Brown and Deejay Silver -- on his "They Don't Know Tour." He's in town at 7:30 p.m. Saturday to promote his latest album at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park. Tickets start at $36. (708) 614-1616 or tinleyparkamphitheater.com.

10. Browse an art fair.

The annual indoor and outdoor Des Plaines Chautauqua Art Festival offers a juried gallery exhibition, live entertainment, arts and crafts for kids, food and more Saturday at the Historic Methodist Campground in Des Plaines. Hosted by the Des Plaines Art Guild, the Park Ridge Art League and Shift2Green, the fair runs 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Free. dpag.org.