Feder: Steve Harvey says he could have handled staff email differently

Before the start of this season of "The Steve Harvey Show," Harvey emailed his staff requesting that they not approach him in the makeup chair or "ambush" him in a hallway. Associated Press, April 2015

Facing a firestorm of criticism over a harshly worded memo to his staff that found its way into this column Wednesday, talk show host Steve Harvey insists he has nothing to apologize for, but acknowledged: "I probably should've handled it a little bit differently."

Harvey confirmed the authenticity of the email he sent at the start of the current season ordering employees of "The Steve Harvey Show" not to speak to him in the hallways, in his dressing room or in the makeup chair. "I promise you I will not entertain you in the hallway, and do not attempt to walk with me," he wrote. "If you're reading this, yes, I mean you."

The text of the letter, first published here, quickly went viral, subjecting Harvey to worldwide ridicule on social media.

In a phone interview Thursday with "Entertainment Tonight," Harvey told the entertainment news show he wrote the memo because he was tired of being "ambushed" by employees on his show and wanted to protect his privacy.

