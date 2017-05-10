Motherhood is a sacred and important job

hello

"Then God looked over all he had made, and it was excellent in every way."

-- Genesis 1:31 (TLB)

Women have come a long way in the past century. We have been given opportunities for growth and development we've never had before. We're entitled to vote. We are moving up the ranks of many professions beyond our wildest dreams. Amid it all, there is still something sacred about the job of motherhood.

Besides being a wife, motherhood is top position women have held since the beginning of time. God created women for motherhood, and motherhood for women. It's something special only a woman can understand and enjoy.

I believe when God looked over all his creation, he thought designing women for motherhood was an excellent idea.

With all the modern conveniences of our time, the profession of motherhood remains a highly responsible task. Motherhood is more than running a proficient home. Motherhood is love.

Because women have come to greatness in our culture's workforce, oftentimes, motherhood gets underrated. Rare are the accolades for women who choose to stay at home full time and rear their children.

Even when working at other professions, mothers can't slack off on this important job. It's still a priority regardless of other career choices. Many women burn the midnight oil and pay a high price for working late into the night so they can juggle a career while ensuring their children's needs are met.

Mothers have a call that is of great value to God and society as they nurture the young souls the Lord has placed in their lives. They have a responsibility to make sure little ones are educated and loved so they can live productive lives. It's amazing to think that mothers help bring others to greatness.

It's my desire to encourage all mothers, whether single or married, stay-at-home or working, to wear your responsibility proudly. It's my prayer that the Holy Spirit will guide you with wisdom and give you the strength as you do a selfless job. And when you are buried under an avalanche of stress, may he help you turn your darkness to light, as you are bright spot in this world.

