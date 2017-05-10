Breaking News Bar
 
Comments light up on Feder's Steve Harvey expose

  • 'The Steve Harvey Show' closes Thursday in Chicago for a move to Los Angeles.

  • Robert Feder

Robert Feder's column Thursday about a memo Feder said Steve Harvey sent at the beginning of this season to the staff of "The Steve Harvey Show," has touched a nerve with readers.

More than 200 comments are on the column, which included a detailed email outlining how staff should treat Harvey.

Some of the comments include:

"Honestly the email sounds like one of his very very close family members generated the email and said he said it. I just can't come to grips with the thought he himself would send such an email,bearing the fact that he always seems to be humbled by the fact of where he started from."

"I'd like you all to review and adhere to the following notes and rules for Season 5 of my talk show. There will be no meetings in my dressing room. No stopping by or popping in. NO ONE. Do not come to my dressing room unless invited. Do not open my dressing room door. IF YOU OPEN MY DOOR, EXPECT TO BE REMOVED." And so on.

To join in the comments, or just to read them along with the complete column, go to robertfeder.com

