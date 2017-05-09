Breaking News Bar
 
Simone Biles on 'Dancing': Smiling doesn't win gold medals

  • FILE - In this Aug. 23, 2016, file photo, U.S. Olympic gold medalist gymnast Simone Biles listens during an interview at the Empire State Building in New York. The Olympic champion gymnast stood tightlipped while receiving feedback from judge Carrie Ann Inaba following her performance on the Monday, May 8, 2017, edition of âDanciing with the Stars.â When host Tom Bergeron asked Biles why she didnât smile while hearing some of the praise from Inaba, Biles grinned and said, âsmiling doesnât win you gold medals.â

Associated Press
LOS ANGELES -- Simone Biles finds smiling overrated.

The Olympic champion gymnast stood tight-lipped while receiving feedback from judge Carrie Ann Inaba following her performance on Monday night's edition of "Dancing with the Stars." Inaba mentioned that Biles did a better job showing emotion and said she "danced like a metronome" because her movements were "on the beat."

When host Tom Bergeron asked Biles why she didn't smile while hearing some of the praise from Inaba, Biles grinned and said, "Smiling doesn't win you gold medals."

Biles' response drew a surprised reaction from the audience.

Biles is one of four contestants who remain in the competition.

She's looking to win a second straight Mirrorball Trophy for a Team USA gymnast. Biles' teammate Laurie Hernandez won it last season.

