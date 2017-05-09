Music notes: Tour brings Bush, The Kickback to Chicago's Riviera

Gavin Rossdale and Bush bring grunge rock back to Chicago's Riviera Theatre Monday, May 15. Associated Press

'Everything Zen'

One of the biggest bands of the mid-'90s, Bush had a tight hold on the airwaves (and MTV) from 1994 on. But all good things must come to an end, and after four albums and numerous tours, Bush called it quits. Frontman Gavin Rossdale dabbled with a new project for a bit and took up some hobbies, like being married to Gwen Stefani and acting. (I was pleasantly surprised by his inspired turn as a less-than-angelic supernatural being in the Keanu Reeves-led thriller "Constantine.") In 2010 Bush re-formed, dished out a new album and attempted to reclaim many of their former fans, now with presumably less flannel. Relive your former grunge days when they play the Riviera Theatre, joined by Chicago indie rock band The Kickback, who has been accompanying Bush on a national tour this spring and has a new album due out this summer. 8 p.m. Monday, May 15, at Riviera Theatre, 4746 N. Racine Ave., Chicago. $35-$250. (773) 275-6800 or rivieratheatre.com.

United for the kids

Wheaton's Bobby de Maria and the United2nite crew are back in the charity game, bringing some talented artists to town for a benefit for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Chicago and Northwest Indiana. Dance to tunes by a full lineup of local talent while raising money for RMHC, which assists families of hospitalized children. 10 p.m. Friday, May 12, at Annex Nightclub, 1958 W. North Ave., Chicago. Requested donations start at $5; table packages available. (630) 291-5986 or afterlifechi.com.

Local Battle at Hard Rock

Cheer on some awesome local talent when Chicago's Hard Rock Cafe hosts the Hard Rock Rising Battle of the Bands. Joliet psych-rockers Arbor Creek, Downers Grove pop-punksters Gallery-81, St. Charles-based alternative rock band The Giving Moon and Panic Switch, a hard-rocking outfit out of Chicago, will musically duke it out for a chance to win $1000 and move on to the next level of competition, where even bigger prizes await. 9 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at Hard Rock Cafe, 63 W. Ontario St., Chicago. Free. (312) 943-2252 or hardrock.com.

Country superstar Jason Aldean, with Chris Young, Kane Brown and Deejay Silver, headlines the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Saturday, May 13. - Associated Press

Jason Aldean headlines a set of some of the biggest names in country music -- Chris Young, Kane Brown and Deejay Silver -- on his "They Don't Know Tour." He's in town to promote his latest album, "They Don't Know." 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park. Tickets start at $36. (708) 614-1616 or tinleyparkamphitheater.com.

The Barenaked Ladies head to Waukegan's Genesee Theatre Tuesday, May 16.

1998's "One Week" made the Barenaked Ladies a household name, especially on the college rock and alternative circuits. But what many Americans may not realize is the Canadian band has actually been kicking around up north since 1988. Nearly 30 years later, the Ladies are still touring with their bouncy, fun music and clever lyricism, which fans can experience in Waukegan next week. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, at Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. $40-$85. (847) 263-6300 or geneseetheatre.com.

Concert highlights

Trapt, Smile Empty Soul, Toy Called God: 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, at BaseCamp Pub, 5750 Lakeside Drive, Lisle. $15-$20. (331) 777-4712 or basecamppub.com.

Roots of Creation, Concrete Roots, Hitsleep: 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, at Subterranean, 2011 W. North Ave., Chicago. $10-$12. (773) 278-6600 or subt.net.

"An Evening with Scotty McCreery," with guest Jamie Lynn Spears: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 11, Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. Country. $32.50-$59.50. (800) 982-2787 or ticketmaster.com. For information, visit geneseetheatre.com.

RaeLynn: 8 p.m. Thursday, May 11, Joe's Live Rosemont, 5441 Park Place, Rosemont. Country. $10-$12. Those ages 16 and younger must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. (847) 261-0392 or joesliverosemont.com.

Voices for Choices benefit featuring Wild Belle, The Burns Twins X Kaina, Kopano, Yadda Yadda: 7 p.m. Friday, May 12, at Metro, 3730 N. Clark St., Chicago. $40, $20 for students. (773) 549-4140 or metrochicago.com.

Local H, Stoop Goodnoise: 9 p.m. Friday, May 12, at Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. $13-$100. (847) 358-9150 or durtynellies.com.

Bone Thugs, Mic One, SarcastiK: 9 p.m. Friday, May 12, at H.O.M.E. Bar, 1227 N. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. $40; booth packages available. (847) 577-4663 or homebarchicago.com.

Miles Over Mountains album release: 9 p.m. Friday, May 12, at Mackey's Hideout, 2601 S. River Road, McHenry. $10. (815) 363-7040 or mackeyshideout.com.

The War on Peace EP release, Minor Characters: 9 p.m. Friday, May 12, at Subterranean, 2011 W. North Ave., Chicago. $10-$12. (773) 278-6600 or subt.net.

Rebel Soul Revival: 10 p.m. Friday, May 12, at The House Pub, 16 S. Riverside Drive, St. Charles. $5. (630) 945-3479 or thehousepub.com.

Hunter Hayes, Maggie Rose: 8 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at Joe's Live, 5441 Park Place, Rosemont. $35. (847) 261-0392 or joesliverosemont.com.

Fools' Brew: 9:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at Uptown Lounge, 1136 W. Lawrence Ave., Chicago. $5. (773) 878-1136 or uptownlounge.net.

Boy Band Review, Girl Power Night: 10 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. $7. (847) 358-9150 or durtynellies.com.

Brian Allison EP release, Sara Quah, Bisi Obateru: 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, at Uncommon Ground, 3800 N. Clark St., Chicago. $10. (773) 929-3680 or uncommonground.com.

Judson Brown: 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, at Bub City Rosemont, 5441 Park Place, Rosemont. Free. (847) 261-0399 or bub-city.com.

Lee DeWyze, Kathryn Dean: 8 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at S.P.A.C.E., 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. $20-$75. (847) 492-8860 or evanstonspace.com.

Lost Stars, Ember Oceans, Capital Soiree: 8 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at Emporium Arcade, 1366 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. Free. (773) 697-7922 or emporiumchicago.com.

Home Sweet Home, New Oceans, Daniel Wade: 8 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at Cubby Bear, 1059 W. Addison St., Chicago. $3. (773) 327-1662 or cubbybear.com.