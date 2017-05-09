Fox News anchor Shepard Smith opens up on sexuality

FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2017, file photo, Fox News Channel chief news anchor Shepard Smith on The Fox News Deck before his "Shepard Smith Reporting" program, in New York. Smith discussed his sexuality and the effect it has had on his career in an April 21, 2017, speech at the University of Mississippi. Associated Press

OXFORD, Miss. -- Longtime Fox News anchor Shepard Smith has opened up about his sexuality and the impact it has had on his career.

Smith mentioned in a recent speech at the University of Mississippi that he had never stood in front of a group of people to talk about being gay, but added that he has "nothing to hide."

Smith says he began living his "truth" within the past decade. He says he never "outed" himself because he didn't think he was "in." Smith told students he spent many years constantly working, in part because he didn't want to deal with his sexuality.

Now, Smith says he doesn't think about his sexuality much. He says he goes to work, covers the news and goes "home to the man I'm in love with."