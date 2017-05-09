Breaking News Bar
 
Entertainment
posted: 5/9/2017 7:00 AM

Fox News anchor Shepard Smith opens up on sexuality

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2017, file photo, Fox News Channel chief news anchor Shepard Smith on The Fox News Deck before his "Shepard Smith Reporting" program, in New York. Smith discussed his sexuality and the effect it has had on his career in an April 21, 2017, speech at the University of Mississippi.

    FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2017, file photo, Fox News Channel chief news anchor Shepard Smith on The Fox News Deck before his "Shepard Smith Reporting" program, in New York. Smith discussed his sexuality and the effect it has had on his career in an April 21, 2017, speech at the University of Mississippi.
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

OXFORD, Miss. -- Longtime Fox News anchor Shepard Smith has opened up about his sexuality and the impact it has had on his career.

Smith mentioned in a recent speech at the University of Mississippi that he had never stood in front of a group of people to talk about being gay, but added that he has "nothing to hide."

Smith says he began living his "truth" within the past decade. He says he never "outed" himself because he didn't think he was "in." Smith told students he spent many years constantly working, in part because he didn't want to deal with his sexuality.

Now, Smith says he doesn't think about his sexuality much. He says he goes to work, covers the news and goes "home to the man I'm in love with."

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account