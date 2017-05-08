Spring migration brings happy surprises for birders

Baltimore orioles, like this male, arrive here in April or May and breed in the area. Oranges, grape jelly and nectar can attract them to backyards. Courtesy of Jackie Bowman

May is Monarch Butterfly Month in Illinois. Yes, it's official: Gov. Bruce Rauner signed the proclamation last fall. Soon we might even see a monarch license plate. The idea is to raise awareness about the falling population of our state insect; monarchs need our help.

That's all good, and the birding community supports monarch conservation. But let's be honest: May is for the birds.

There's no better time than now to be a watcher. Our binocular fingers are quivering with anticipation. Christmas morning for birders is finally here.

Except this holiday -- spring migration -- lasts for weeks, with colorful feathered packages arriving daily.

I'll be out searching in all the usual places for the warblers, vireos, orioles, tanagers and grosbeaks coming our way. And this year I have big plans for the backyard. In March, I hatched the crazy idea of trying to beat my own "big year" yard record of 88 species in 2007.

Twenty years of birding my average, surrounded-by-houses yard tells me this won't be easy. It will take many hours of observation this spring and again in the fall to have any shot. To maximize these magical weeks of May, I'm aiming for at least 30 minutes on the back patio every day.

(Note to neighbors: I have season tickets for the dawn chorus and intend to use them. If you see me scanning the bushes, trees and skies with my 8x43s do not be alarmed. I'm watching birds.)

Besides putting in the hours, I'll need plenty of luck. This game I play involves random acts of birdness. Much of what I see or hear depends on fortunate timing.

So far so good. I've already tallied some birds I don't see every year in my yard: a song sparrow on March 20, an Eastern towhee six days later, and then a purple finch on Easter. All three were "bonus birds," especially the towhee, a species I'd recorded only once before at home.

Another nice surprise was a flyover rock pigeon. Go ahead, call me pathetic for getting excited by a pigeon. But spotting one in the neighborhood is hit or miss.

Squirrels love me this time of year. They don't mind a bit that I'm tossing a few handfuls of cheap mixed seed on the ground almost every morning. The seed attracts sparrows -- fox, chipping, white-throated and white-crowned among them. A brown thrasher might materialize if my lucky streak continues.

Ground feeding can boost the bird variety in your yard, but a little caution is advised. Throw down just enough seed for one day, and only when the ground (or hardscape) is dry. Squirrels will Hoover up most of it, but too much seed can attract unwanted guests after dark.

When my parents moved from their Ohio home last fall, I inherited three wren boxes. Two are now on duty awaiting tenants, along with the one I already had. This will be interesting to watch. Last year my wren house was appropriated by black-capped chickadees for the first time. Could my yard possibly host a wren and chickadee family simultaneously? I'll find out.

I'll also see whether my new oriole feeder was a wise purchase. It's a simple design that holds two orange halves. A few feet away hangs a little dish filled with grape jelly, another oriole magnet. Catbirds like the jelly feeder, too.

Rounding out my yard buffet are three tube feeders, one each for thistle, black-oil sunflower and shelled peanuts. The hummingbird feeder went up in late April.

Of course, many of the birds I'm wishing for this month will never visit my feeding stations. The migrating warblers and vireos are primarily bug eaters. They forage high, low and in between, depending on the species. As the trees and shrubs leaf out, the birds become harder to detect. By late May, most will be long gone, raising families in the North Woods.

But right now almost anything is possible, which is one reason my patio time is never boring. Every morning brings hope and promise. Even on days when the birding is slow, there's always something to keep track of. The first warbler (yellow-rumped) appeared on April Fools' Day. A red admiral butterfly zigzagged through the yard on April 15, and a green darner as well. The log says my last junco of the spring visited April 22. These little milestones recur every spring with remarkable consistency.

Watch carefully this month, even if your only view is from the kitchen window. It's one of the wonderful things about our hobby. The birds make house calls.

