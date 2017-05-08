Breaking News Bar
 
Nicki Minaj pays college costs for Twitter fans

  • FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2016, file photo, Musician Nicki Minaj is seen in Philadelphia. Minaj promised to pay college costs for more than a dozen fans who tweeted her on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

By Associated Press
Nicki Minaj is putting some fans on scholarship.

After a fan asked the hip-hop star if she would pay his college tuition on Twitter on Saturday night, Minaj agreed to pay fans' school costs - on the condition that they show her perfect marks. She wrote , "Show me straight A's that I can verify w/ur school and I'll pay it."

A few dozen fans took Minaj up on the offer, posting screenshots of their grades. Minaj replied individually to some throughout the night and agreed to pay other things like book costs and student loans.

Minaj wrapped up the contest after a few hours, but she promised to do it again in a month or two.

