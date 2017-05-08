Ninety-three years of history will come to an end for "Chicago's Very Own" with the sale of Tribune Media, owner of hometown icons WGN-Channel 9 and WGN AM 720, to the politically connected Sinclair Broadcast Group. Baltimore-based Sinclair will acquire Tribune Media at $43.50 per share for a total price of $3.9 billion, according to an agreement announced Monday. For full report, see robertfeder.com.
updated: 5/8/2017 11:47 AM
Feder: Tribune Media selling stations to the politically connected Sinclair Broadcast Group
