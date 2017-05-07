Sunday picks: Hear traditional songs of Africa with children's choir

Baritone Takaoki Onishi, a member of the Lyric Opera of Chicago's Ryan Opera Center, appears with the Elgin Symphony Orchestra on Saturday and Sunday, May 6-7. Courtesy of Simon Pauly

The African Children's Choir performs in concert at Faith Lutheran Church in Geneva. Courtesy of Presto Public Relations

Songs of Africa

The African Children's Choir performs African songs and dances, along with spirituals and gospel selections, in a concert at Faith Lutheran Church, 1745 Kaneville Road, Geneva. The choir has performed in front of Queen Elizabeth II and has sung with musical artists such as Paul McCartney, Keith Urban and many others. Free. A freewill offering will be collected to help support the African Children's Choir programs, including those relating to care, relief and education. (630) 232-8420. 7 p.m. Sunday, May 7

Orchestral paintings

Lyric Opera of Chicago baritone Takaoki Onishi and the Elgin Master Chorale join with the Elgin Symphony Orchestra to close out its season with a concert bill featuring Mussorgsky's "Pictures at an Exhibition," Vaughan Williams' "Serenade to Music" and Mahler's "Songs of a Wayfarer" this weekend at the Hemmens Cultural Center, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin. $30-$65; $10 students. (847) 888-4000 or elginsymphony.org. 4:30 p.m. Sunday, May 7

Beer Can and Breweriana Show

The Bullfrog Chapter of the Brewery Collectibles Club of America hosts a Spring Beer Can and Breweriana Show at the American Legion Hall, 514 S. Main St., Wauconda. A variety of breweriana, including beer cans, trays and more, will be available. $1 admission. bcca.com. 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, May 7

The Chicago Symphony Orchestra performs its family-friendly production of "The Bremen Town Musicians" Sunday, May 7, at College of DuPage's McAninch Arts Center in Glen Ellyn. - Courtesy of Todd Rosenberg

Bring the kids to see four farm animals triumph over a band of robbers when the Chicago Symphony Orchestra's Once Upon a Symphony outreach program performs "The Bremen Town Musicians" at College of DuPage's McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. $16; $14 kids. (630) 942-4000, atthemac.org or cso.org. 1:30 and 3:15 p.m. Sunday, May 7

'Tomorrow is another day'

Actress and historian Lynn Rymarz explores the life of Pulitzer Prize-winning "Gone With the Wind" author Margaret Mitchell in the History Speaks Lecture Series "Margaret Mitchell -- Before and After Scarlett" in the Century Memorial Chapel at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. Learn about Mitchell's childhood in Georgia and how she came to write a best-selling book that became a film which received eight Academy Awards. Photos and letters will be shared as part of the program. Reservations are recommended. $7-$10. (630) 420-6010. napersettlement.org. 4 p.m. Sunday, May 7

Upcoming concerts

Mark Dvorak with "The Power of Song -- A Tribute to Pete Seeger": 2 p.m. Sunday, May 7, Rolling Meadows Library, 3110 Martin Lane, Rolling Meadows. Folk. Free. Tickets available at library's welcome desk, or call (847) 259-6050.

Festival Chorus: 3 p.m. Sunday, May 7, Harper College's Performing Arts Center, 1200 W. Algonquin Road, Palatine. $10-$15. kids ages 12 and younger are free. (847) 925-6100 or harpercollege.edu.

Franco DeVita: 7 p.m. Sunday, May 7, Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Road, Rosemont. Tickets start at $59. (800) 745-3000 or ticketmaster.com.

The Phantom Broadcast, Those Manic Seas, Menacerno: 8 p.m. Monday, May 8, at Emporium Arcade Bar, 1366 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. Free. (773) 697-7922 or emporiumchicago.com.

Trapt, Smile Empty Soul, Toy Called God: 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, at BaseCamp Pub, 5750 Lakeside Drive, Lisle. $15-$20. (331) 777-4712 or basecamppub.com.

Roots of Creation, Concrete Roots, Hitsleep: 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, at Subterranean, 2011 W. North Ave., Chicago. $10-$12. (773) 278-6600 or subt.net.

Country artist Scotty McCreery headlines at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at Waukegan's Genesee Theatre. - AP file photo

"An Evening with Scotty McCreery," with guest Jamie Lynn Spears: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 11, Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. Country. $32.50-$59.50. (800) 982-2787 or ticketmaster.com. For information, visit geneseetheatre.com.

RaeLynn: 8 p.m. Thursday, May 11, Joe's Live Rosemont, 5441 Park Place, Rosemont. Country. $10-$12. Those ages 16 and younger must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. (847) 261-0392 or joesliverosemont.com.

