Avoid these roadblocks

Think you're doing everything right with your diet, but still not dropping any pounds?

One of the dieting obstacles below might be to blame. Avoid these weight-loss roadblocks for a path to a healthier you:

Stress: When you're stressed out, your body releases a hormone that causes you to crave fatty, sugary foods.

Unhealthy "healthy" foods: Labels such as "all natural" and "fat-free" can be misleading and may not tell the whole story. Make sure you check the nutritional facts to see exactly what you're eating.

Not enough sleep: Too little sleep may keep your body from producing hormones that regulate your appetite, causing you to overeat. To keep your diet on track, make sure you're getting at least six to eight hours of sleep each night.

Missing a workout: We all know missing a workout means burning fewer calories, but new research shows that people who skip the gym are more likely to give in to temptation when it comes to their diet.

Eating out: Restaurant foods tend to have more calories, sodium and fat; consider cooking more meals at home when trying to lose weight.

