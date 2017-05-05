Theater events: Mike Nussbaum is back in Northlight's 'Relativity'

Nussbaum returns

Mike Nussbaum returns to Northlight Theatre in the world premiere of "Relativity," Mark St. Germain's fictionalized account of a mysterious part of Albert Einstein's past. Nussbaum stars as Einstein, who reveals shocking secrets to a reporter in response to questions about his personal life. Ann Whitney and Katherine Keberlein also star in director BJ Jones' production. Previews begin at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. The show opens May 19. $30-$81. (847) 673-6300 or northlight.org.

'Mud' at Raue Center

The Raue Center for the Arts presents two performances of "Mud," Cuban playwright Maria Irene Fornes' intriguing examination of poverty, illiteracy and desperation. It centers on a love/hate triangle between Mae, an illiterate young woman seeking an education; Lloyd, who belittles her efforts; and Henry, a neighbor who agrees to teach her to read. 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. $20, not including fees. (815) 356-9212 or rauecenter.org.

'Expectations' re-imagined

Remy Bumppo and Silk Road Rising join forces for the Chicago-area premiere of Tanika Gupta's re-imagined version of Charles Dickens' "Great Expectations," which she sets in 19th-century Calcutta, during the time of the Raj, but whose dialogue comes directly from the novel. Lavinia Jadhwani and Nick Sandys co-direct. Previews begin at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at the Historic Chicago Temple Building, 77 W. Washington St., Chicago. The show opens May 20. $25-$35. (312) 857-1234, ext. 201, or greatexpectationsplay.org.

Other theater events

• Steel Beam Theatre hosts its Spotlight Gala fundraiser from 6:30 to 11 p.m. Friday, May 5, at the Eagle Brook Country Club, 2288 Fargo Blvd., Geneva. Tickets are $50 and include a three-course dinner, entertainment and silent auction. (630) 587-8521 or steelbeamtheatre.com.

• "The Catch," a play by actor/author and Schaumburg native Scot Savage premieres during the Tritonysia Play Festival showcasing new works by Triton College students, faculty and community members. It takes place Friday through Sunday, May 5-7, at Cox Auditorium, 2000 Fifth Ave., River Grove. (708) 456-0300, ext. 3506, or triton.edu/entertainment.

• The Comedy Dance Collective, made up of "almost-dancers," brings its comedy-dance show to iO Chicago, 1501 N. Kingsbury St., Chicago, from Friday, May 5, to May 26. Also at iO Chicago, Spooky Dookie debuts its newest, adults-only, Chicago history-inspired sketch show "The Triangle Shirtwaist Factory Fire: An IMAX Experience" on Friday, May 5. (312) 929-2401 or ioimprov.com/chicago.

• Goodman Theatre gives away props from such productions as "King Lear" and "Brigadoon" from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at the theater's scene shop, 363 W. Pershing Road. All items are free, but Goodman asks for a $10 donation, which will go to the theater service organization Season of Concern. (312) 443-3819, ext. 103.

• The LIVINGroom series continues Saturday, May 7, with The Lobster Show featuring solo performers pondering the question: How does an individual grow? The series runs at 7 p.m. Sundays through May 21 at Stage 773, 1225 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago. (773) 327-5252 or stage773.com.

• Black Ensemble Theater premieres its new bio-musical, "Black Pearl: A Tribute to Josephine Baker," written and directed by ensemble member Daryl Brooks. Previews begin Saturday, May 6, at 4450 N. Clark St., Chicago. The show opens May 14. (773) 769-4451 or blackensembletheater.org.

• A savvy seductress tricks her suitors into giving her money in "Lucrezia," a contemporary comic opera by William Bolcom. Chicago Fringe Opera's production opens Saturday, May 6, at the Chopin Theater, 1543 W. Division St., Chicago. (773) 278-1500 or chicagofringeopera.com.

• First Floor Theater concludes its fifth season with the Chicago-area premiere of Bess Wohl's dark comedy "American Hero," about three "sandwich artists" working at a fast-food franchise who become unlikely allies when their livelihood is threatened. Previews begin Monday, May 8, at The Den Theatre, 1333 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. The show, directed by Cody Estle, opens Wednesday, May 10. See firstfloortheater.com.

• The 20th anniversary tour of Jonathan Larson's "RENT," a musical chronicling a year in the life of seven friends and artists, comes to Chicago for a brief run. Performances run Tuesday through Sunday, May 9-14, at the Oriental Theatre, 24 W. Randolph St., Chicago. (800) 775-2000 or broadwayinchicago.com.

• Pivot Arts hosts a kickoff party on Wednesday, May 10, for its annual multidisciplinary Pivot Arts Festival. The kickoff party begins at 6 p.m. at Francesca's, 1039 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Chicago. The evening includes cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, a silent auction and a raffle. Proceeds benefit the festival, which runs June 1-11 in Chicago's Uptown and Edgewater neighborhoods. See pivotarts.org.

• The League of Chicago Theatres' Theatre Thursdays series continues at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at Northlight Theatre, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie, with a performance of "Relativity," Mark St. Germain's fictionalized account of an incident from Albert Einstein's past. Tickets are $30 and include a preshow reception and a post-show discussion. (847) 673-6300 or northlight.org.

• Previews begin Thursday, May 11, for Halcyon Theatre's Chicago-area premiere of Marisela Trevino Orta's "The River Bride" about a woman in love with her sister's husband-to-be. But the plans are disrupted when a mysterious man shows up days before the wedding. The production, directed by Rinska Carrasco-Prestinary, opens May 18 at Christ Lutheran Church, 3255 W. Wilson Ave., Chicago. (773) 413-0454 or halcyontheatre.org.

• Joseph Jefferson Award winner Timothy Edward Kane plays Elwood P. Dowd, a mild-mannered man whose best friend is an invisible six-foot rabbit, in Court Theatre's revival of "Harvey," the Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy by Mary Chase. Devon De Mayo directs the production, which concludes Court's season. Previews begin Thursday, May 11, at 5535 S. Ellis Ave., Chicago. The show opens May 20. (773) 753-4472 or courttheatre.org.

Sara Pavlak McQuire, left, appears in AstonRep Theatre Company's "Time Stands Still" alongside Kirra Silver, Rob Frankel and Robert Tobin. - Courtesy of Derek Bertelsen

• The lives of a foreign correspondent and a photojournalist, whose assignments take them to some of the world's most dangerous places, take a more conventional turn in Donald Margulies' "Time Stands Still." AstonRep Theatre Company's production begins previews Thursday, May 11, at The Raven Theatre, 6157 N. Clark St., Chicago. The show opens May 13. (773) 828-9129 or astonrep.com.

• The members of the struggling Hoover family embark on a cross-country trip after the youngest enters a child beauty contest in the stage adaptation of the hit 2006 film "Little Miss Sunshine." Chicago Theatre Workshop stages the regional premiere of the James Lapine-William Finn musical. Previews begin Thursday, May 11, at The Edge Theatre, 5451 N. Broadway, Chicago. (773) 999-9541 or chicagotheatreworkshop.org.

• Short Story Theatre hosts an evening of tales about parents, hockey and dating beginning at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at Miramar Bistro, 301 Waukegan Ave., Highwood. (847) 433-1078 or shortstorytheatre.com.

• The International Voices Project, showcasing plays from Spain, Romania, Serbia, India, Wales and other countries, continues at the Instituto Cervantes, 31 W. Ohio St., Chicago. Indian playwright Rohinton Mistry's "A Fine Balance" runs at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 11, and Australian playwright Michele Lee's "Rice" runs at 7 p.m. May 12. For the complete schedule, see ivpchicago.org.

• Cavalia's "Odysseo," the combination equestrian and theatrical event, has been extended. Performances continue through May 21 under the white big top at Soldier Field South Lot, 1410 Museum Campus Drive, Chicago. (866) 999-8111 or cavalia.com.

• The Joseph Jefferson Committee announced the nominees for the 44th Non-Equity Jeff Awards. Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre lead all other companies with 11 nominations, including seven for its recent production of the infrequently produced musical "The Most Happy Fella." Lifeline Theatre received 10 nominations, including five for "Northanger Abbey." The non-equity Jeff Awards ceremony takes place at 7:30 p.m. June 5 at The Athenaeum Theatre, 2936 N. Southport Ave., Chicago. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $45 before June 2; $50 at the door. (773) 609-2530 or jeffawards.org.

• Steppenwolf Theatre announced its 2017-2018 young adults series will begin Oct. 4 with a revival of "The Crucible," Arthur Miller's critique of McCarthyism set during the Salem Witch Trials. The play examines how neighbors turn on each other after a group of teenage girls accuse some townspeople of witchcraft. Steppenwolf pairs it with a new work by Phillip Dawkins titled "The Burn" (Feb. 14-March 13, 2018). It's about an online witch hunt that unfolds during a high school production of "The Crucible." Performances take place at 1650 N. Halsted St., Chicago. Single tickets are $20 and are available at the box office, (312) 335-1650 and steppenwolf.org.