Janet Jackson to bring renamed tour to Allstate in October

Pop/rock superstar Janet Jackson brings her "State of the World Tour" to Rosemont's Allstate Arena on Thursday, Oct. 26. Associated Press file photo

Tickets are now on sale for pop/rock superstar Janet Jackson's rescheduled "State of the World Tour," (formerly called the "Unbreakable Tour"), coming to Rosemont's Allstate Arena at 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26. Jackson, a six-time Grammy Award winner, has sold more than 160 million albums worldwide.

Tickets range from $29.95-$135. For information, visit livenation.com or ticketmaster.com.