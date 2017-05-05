Feder: 'Good Day Arlington' debuts this weekend from Arlington International Racecourse

Feder: Arlington International Racecourse returns to Comcast SportsNet Chicago with the debut of "Good Day Arlington" this weekend. Hosted by former Chicago sportscaster Howard Sudberry and racing analyst Alyssa Ali, the 12-week summer series will air at 11 a.m. Saturdays. "Our goal is to make this a fun show featuring many live guests from sports, racing and entertainment," Sudberry said. "While we will talk about racing and the big events and use this as a chance to show off Arlington, we want to make it a show that anyone can find interesting even if they aren't an avid racing fan." Arlington is celebrating its 90th year at Northwest Highway and Wilke Road in Arlington Heights. For complete column, see robertfeder.com.