Car club calendar

hello

Shows, swap meets

May 3-6: The Avanti Owners Association International (AOAI) will hold its annual International Meet Wednesday, May 3, through Friday, May 5, in South Bend, Indiana. This show is in conjunction with the 53rd annual Studebaker Drivers Club Meet and the Antique Studebaker Club International Meet, which wraps up with a car show on Saturday, May 6. For details, email mikebaker@aoai.org.

May 27: Third annual Wheeling High School Car Show, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the school, 900 S. Elmhurst Road. Hosted by the WHS AVID college-readiness program. Proceeds benefit the AVID program and Ups for Downs program for children with Down syndrome. Also honoring military personnel for Memorial Day weekend. Military vehicles will be on display. $20 entry for show cars. All makes welcome. DJ, trophies, concessions, raffles and kids activities. For details, call (847) 718-7124 or sites.google.com/d214.org/avidcarshow.

May 27: St. Charles East High School 13th annual Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show, 1020 Dunham Road. Registration begins at noon, and the show takes place from 1 to 4 p.m. All makes and models invited. Awards based on vehicle features, rather than year, make and model. Last year, the show featured 111 vehicles, so we hope you can join us. There is an entry fee of $10, while spectators are free. Proceeds benefit Auto Club students in their pursuit of their automotive passion and projects at our school.

June 3: Glen Ellyn Historical Society's fourth annual Vintage Auto Fest, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Stacy's Tavern Museum and Glen Ellyn History Center, St. Charles Road and North Main Street, Glen Ellyn. Open to all antique cars. $10.00 registration fee. Three Best of Show prizes. See Mitch Frumkin's audio-visual presentation of the history of the Chicago Auto Show. For registration form and info sheet, email director@gehs.org.

June 4: Lambs Farm fifth annual Champion Car Show, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. in the main parking lot, 14245 W. Rockland Road, Libertyville. Music, raffles, trophies and beer and food tent. Registration, $15. For details or to register, visit www.lambsfarm.org/marquee-events/charity-car-bike-show.

June 10: Cruisin the Routes, Stone Hill Shopping Center, 900 W. State Route 22, Fox River Grove. Sponsored by Special Events Committee of Fox River Grove. Rain or shine! Check-in at 3:30 p.m. with judging at 6 p.m. Trophies, Best in Show, Mayor's Choice and more awards. All makes, models and motorcycles welcome. Free admission. Live music, food, craft beer. Fun for the whole family. Email Wild.Automotive@gmail.com or call (847) 613-8636 for details.

June 11: Skip's Fiesta Swap Meet and Car Show, McHenry County Fairgrounds, 11900 Country Club Road, Woodstock. 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Swap inside, $30; outside, $25. For details, call (630) 340-4744 or visit www.skipsusa.net. Other summer dates: July 23, Sept. 3.

June 11: Greater Chicago Classic Chevy Charity Car Show at Strat's, 231 E. North Ave., Villa Park. All makes and models welcome. Registration, $15, 9 a.m.-noon. Awards at 2 p.m. Top 25 car awards. DJ music, raffle, participant judging. Portions of proceeds go to American Lung Association. For information, call Joe at (847) 712-4539 or Al at (815) 347-1535.

June 18: 17th annual Corvette, Chevy and Street Rod Father's Day Charity Car Show, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Libertyville Chevrolet, 1001 S. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville. Sponsored by North Shore Corvette Club and Libertyville Chevrolet. Veterans will be recognized and proceeds will benefit the Lake County Honor Flight for Veterans. In addition, a food drive will be held to benefit the Libertyville Township Food Pantry. A registration form is available at www.northshorecorvetteclub.org. Registration open 6:30-10 a.m. Food, vendors, DJ, goody bags, dash plaques, door prizes and raffle prizes. For details, email carshow@northshorecorvetteclub.org or call (847) 910-2031.

June 23-25: The 62nd annual Convention of the Volkswagen Club of America held in St. Charles. Lots of Volkswagens, fun, food, cruise-in, rallye, awards banquet, all-VW car show, swap meet and plenty of camaraderie. For details, visit the "Upcoming Events" section at www.vwclub.org, or email vwclub@aol.com for registration details.

June 24: All Makes/Models Car, Truck & Motorcycle show at Hopkins Ford, 1045 E. Chicago St., Elgin. Presented by Stallions Gate Mustang and Ford Club. Gates open at 8 a.m. Show from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. Registration is $15 at the door. Awards for Top 40 and Best of Show. Raffles, food vendors (Luke's Beef of Carpentersville and Dairy Queen of Elgin and South Elgin). Music by DJ Rudy K. Raffle proceeds go to Operation Support Our Troops (osotamerica.org). Club details at stallionsgate.com. All spectators welcome. Rain date July 1. For information, email Jeff at blackstang54@yahoo.com.

June 24: Seventh annual Scott's Garage Elim Benefit Car Show, 13020 S. Central Ave., Palos Heights. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Preregistration, $15. Day of show, $20, closes at 11 a.m. Benefits Elim Christian Services for children and adults with disabilities.Goodie bags and dash plaques to first 150 entrants. Disc jockey, kids zone, arts & crafts show. For details, scottsgarage.net/elimshow or (708) 396-2082.

June 25: Gears & Ears 40, presented by Midwest Street Rod Association of Illinois at the Kendall County Fairgrounds, 10826 Route 71, Yorkville. Open to all cars and trucks. Pre-entry fee, $20, includes T-shirt and dash plaque. Free roasted corn and pop to all entrants. Music by 3D Sound. Swap meet. Gates open at 7 a.m. For details, call Wayne at (773) 775-4696 or www.gearsandears.com.

Aug. 12-13: The 27th annual Indian Uprising All Pontiac Weekend, brought to you by Gateway Classic Cars, Pheasant Run Resort, St. Charles. On Saturday evening, enjoy the all-makes cars MegaCruise-in with 600 cars expected and live music by The New Invaders, sponsored by Inline Tube. Saturday will see the 50th anniversary of the 1967 Firebird, and 40th of "Smokey and the Bandit," and 1977 Can-Am Reunion. Special guest will be a reproduction of the chopped Buford T. Justice Sheriff's car. Sunday is show day with special guests Arnie Beswick, Tim Dye (Pontiac Museum), Don Keefe (Poncho Perfection), Jim Mattison (PHS), author Rocky Rotella and Scott Tiemann (Supercar Specialties). Charity donations go to local children's charities. Vendors, swap meet, food and activities all weekend. Hosted by the Cruisin' Tigers GTO Club. For information, TheIndianUprising.com or Ken at (773) 766-7514. Sponsorship/vendor opportunities still available.

Aug. 20: Grand Dominion's ninth annual Cruisin' with the Classics Car Show, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Grand Dominion Lakeside Lodge, 3555 Grand Dominion, Mundelein. Registration is free to car owners and begins at 8:30 a.m. Free dash plaques given to the first 100 registrants. Trophies awarded in five classes, as well as the winner of the People's Choice category. Rockin' and Rollin' Down the Highway is a featured display including one-of-a-kind, rare and exotic cars, including a 1950 Allard J2 and 1938 Talbot-Lago. Disc jockey, food booths, children's activities and other events. nonperishable food donations will be collected for the Fremont Food Pantry. Rain date is Sunday, Aug. 27. For information, contact Julie McFarlin, (847) 566-2403 or email GrandDLD@fosterpremier.com.

Aug. 27: The Geneva Concours d'Elegance returns to downtown historic Third Street, located one block from the Metra Station. In addition to the many vintage and contemporary automobiles on display, the 100th birthday of the Nash automobile will be featured. Displays include Woodies of all ages, Indianapolis-style race cars and Buicks designed during the time of Walter Marr. Reserved parking for car club members. Open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. with awards ceremony at 3 p.m. Consider a donation to our beneficiary, LivingWell Cancer Resource Center. Visit our website at www.genevaconcours.net or call (630) 584-3107.

Sept. 10: 31st annual Chicagoland British Car Festival, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Harper College, 1200 W. Algonquin Road, Palatine. One of the largest and most entertaining British car events in the U.S. More than 500 classic British cars will be on display. Authentic British food, entertainment, technical learning sessions, car merchandise giveaways, classic car parts vendors, and examples of the latest automobile imports from Great Britain. Admission free with donations encouraged for Shelter Inc. For those displaying cars, the early registration fee is $20 before Aug. 22, and $25 after and at the festival. Registration at www.britishcarunion.com.

Cruise nights

Bloomingdale: Daily Herald/ Stratford Square Mall Cruise Nights, Wednesdays, June 21, July 19, Aug. 16 and Sept. 20. Food vendors, entertainment. Three best of show awards. Free registration. Sign up at events.dailyherald.com.

Hanover Park: Saturdays, 5 to 9 p.m., Tap House Grill, Barrington Road and Tower Drive, May 6 through October. Music by Jose Ramos. For details, call Don Zierden, coordinator, at (630) 289-8556.

McHenry: Green Street Cruise Night, 6-8 p.m. Mondays, May 22-Sept. 25, Green Street at Route 120. For details, call (815) 728-0404 or email FinancialDynamicsInc@gmail.com.

Rolling Meadows: 5 to 8 p.m. Fridays, May 26-Sept. 8. at Meadows Christian Fellowship, 2401 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows. Classic car shows with concessions, music, special events and family activities. Free. For details, visit Facebook/meadowscruisenights.

Roselle: Friday nights, Roselle American Legion, 344 E. Maple Ave. May 19-Sept. 8. For details, visit cruiseroselle.com

Schaumburg: Old Timers Cruise Night, every Sunday. The only year-round cruise night. When there is inclement weather, we meet inside. Culver's on Wise Road in Schaumburg. Starts at 3 p.m. Scoop of custard to every classic car before 6 p.m. PM. Door prizes. For details, email greenscout@att.net.

Wheeling: Saturdays. Skippers Restaurant (originally Dog N Suds), 4-9 p.m. every Saturday from May 6 until the end of October. Cruise-in food specials and every cruiser will receive one free fountain pop. 120 S. Elmhurst Road just one block south of Dundee Road.

Monthly meetings

Chicago Alfa Romeo Owners Club meets at 7 p.m. the third Thursday of the month (except December) at Spuntino's Pizza, 515 Higgins Road, Park Ridge. For more information, email acavaliere@mail.com.

Austin-Healey Club meets on the second Thursday of the month at The RAM Brewery, 1901 McConnor Parkway, Schaumburg. The social meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. and the business meeting begins at 7:30 p.m. Secure, well lighted parking at the rear of the building. For information, visit www.healeyclub.org.

Chicagoland Avanti Owners Club meets at 7:30 p.m. the first Wednesday of the month at Mr. Beef and Pizza, 1796 S. Elmhurst Road, Mount Prospect. For more information, contact Rick Shafer at (630) 272-6850, rshafer19@yahoo.com, or Joe Dolezal, (630) 986-1526, dolezalcaoa@sbcglobal.net.

Chicagoland Chapter of Buick Club of America meets at various locations and dates. For information, email ccbca@comcast.net.

Cadillac LaSalle Club West of the Lake Region meets at 7:30 p.m. the last Tuesday of the month, March through November, at Heritage Cadillac, 303 W. Roosevelt Road, Lombard. For information, call Fred Butalla at (815) 730-6044 or visit westofthelakeclc.com.

Allante XLR Chapter of the Cadillac LaSalle Club meets 9:30 a.m. the first Saturday of the month at Lambs Farm Magnolia Cafe, 14245 W. Rockland Road, Libertyville. New nonmember attendees are offered a one-time free continental breakfast and do not have to own either a Cadillac Allante or Cadillac XLR. For details, call Terry Bressler at (847) 267-9300 or email Terry@specialsalesusa.com.

Greater Chicago Classic Chevy Club meets at 10:30 a.m. the first Sunday of the month at Mr. Beef and Pizza, 1796 S. Elmhurst Road, Mount Prospect. For information, contact Frank Cebulski Jr. at (630) 624-2043, email wally1961@hotmail.com or visit chicagoclassicchevy.com.

Vintage Chevrolet Club of America's Northern Illinois Region is looking for interested Chevy enthusiasts. Meetings are once a month at various venues and times. For details, call Steve at (847) 356-3684, email novasscott@aol.com or Brad at (847) 452-1348, brad@3gcs.com. Club website is www.vcca.org/~nir.

Northern Illinois Region of the Walter P. Chrysler (NIR-WPC) Club meets at 7:30 p.m. on the third Wednesday of the month at the Chrysler Midwest Business Center, 901 Warrenville Road, Lisle. Members now meet on the fifth floor. Also known as the Chrysler Products Restorers Club, welcoming Chrysler, Dodge, Desoto, Plymouth, Dodge trucks and Jeep vehicles. For more information, call Guy at (630) 721-0662.

Chicagoland Corvair Enthusiasts meet at 7:30 p.m. the third Wednesday of the month at the Villa Park VFW, 39 E. St. Charles Road. For more information, call (877) CORVAIR or visit ccecorvair.com.

Chicago Corvette Club meets at 6:30 p.m. the third Wednesday of the month at Oak Street Restaurant, 945 Oak St., North Aurora. For information, visit chicagocorvetteclub.com.

Chicagoland North Corvette Club, sponsored by Stasek Chevrolet, meets at 7 p.m. the last Thursday of the month. For meeting location or information, visit www.chicagolandnorthcorvetteclub.com.

Fox Valley Corvette Club meets at 7:30 p.m. the third Tuesday of the month at St. Charles Moose Lodge No. 1368, 2250 W. Route 38. For information, visit foxvalleycorvette.com.

Northern Rays Ltd. Corvette Club meets 7 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month at Pop's Pizza and Sports Bar, 817 E. Nerge Road, Roselle. Sponsored by Sunrise Chevrolet, Glendale Heights. www.northernrayscorvetteclub.com.

North Shore Corvette Club, open to all Corvette owners and enthusiasts, meets at 7 p.m. the third Wednesday of the month at Libertyville Chevrolet, 1001 S. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville. For information, visit northshorecorvetteclub.org.

Sunburst Corvette Club meets on the first Thursday of the month, except January, at Galati's Hideaway, 800 Feinberg Court, Cary. Dinner at 6 p.m. followed by meeting at 7 p.m. For more than 35 years, the Sunburst club has helped Vette owners get the most out their ownership with road trips, auto crossing, car shows, tech tips and great friendships. For information, visit www.sunburstcorvetteclub.com or call Mike Stevens at (847) 277-9302.

Fox Valley Electric Auto Association meets at 7 p.m. the third Friday of the month at Packer Engineering, 1976 N. Washington St., Naperville. For information, visit fveaa.org or call Ted at (630) 260-0424.

The Northern Illinois regional group of the Early Ford V-8 Club of America meets at 8 p.m. the third Tuesday of the month at the Wheeling Township Service Center, 1616 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights. The group focuses on Flathead Fords and Mercurys of the 1932 -1953 era. For details, visit www.nirgv8.org or email info@nirgv8.org.

Prairie State 4 Wheel Drive Club meets at 7 p.m. the first and third Wednesday of the month at Rosati's Restaurant, 1770 W. Wise Road, Schaumburg. For information, call (847) 891-5151.

Cruisin' Tigers GTO Club meets the third Saturday of the month at Mr. Beef and Pizza, 1796 S. Elmhurst Road, Mount Prospect. For details, call Randy Ray at (630) 740-8840 or visit www.cruisintigers.com.

The Herd, the Tri-State Impala Club for 1994-1996 Impala SS enthusiasts, meets on the third week of the month. For details, see the events calendar on the Herd website, www.theherd.com.

Chicagoland MG Club meets at 8 p.m. the third Monday of the month, except December, at Mack's Golden Pheasant, 668 W. North Ave., Elmhurst. For information, call Jim Evans at (630) 858-8192 or visit chicagolandmgclub.com.

Vintage MG Car Club of Chicago meets at 8 p.m. the second Wednesday of the month at the Pizza Joynt, 39 W. North Ave., Northlake. For more information, visit vintagemgchicago.com or call Greg Hoeft at (847) 272-5545.

Windy City Miata Club meets at 7:30 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of the month, February through October, at Fuddruckers, 1500 Branding Lane in Downers Grove, near the intersection of Butterfield and Finley roads. For information, visit windycitymiataclub.com.

The Fox Valley Model A Restorers Club (MARC) meets at 7 p.m. the third Friday of most months in the lower level of the St. Charles city hall. Anyone interested in 85-year-old Ford Model As is welcome to attend, whether you own a Model A or not. For more information or to confirm a meeting, call Dan at (815) 566-6550 or Phred at (847) 312-0926.

Illinois Region of the Model A Restorers Club meets at 7:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of the month at American Legion Post No. 974, 9757 Pacific Ave., Franklin Park. Anyone interested in Model A Fords is welcome. For more information, call Ron Ehrenhofer at (847) 255 6758 or visit illinoisregionmarc.com.

Model T Ford Club International, Fox Valley Chapter: All makes and models of cars are welcome. Meetings are at 7 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month at the Elgin Township offices, 729 S. McLean Blvd., Elgin. For information, contact Maury Dyer (847) 404-4147 or moedyer@gmail.com.

Chicagoland Mopar Connection is a car club for those interested in the preservation of Chrysler, Dodge, Plymouth, AMC and Jeep vehicles. For information, call Pat at (630) 987-9566 or visit www.chicagolandmopar.com.

Stallions Gate Mustang & Ford Club is an active social club of all-year Mustangs and Ford enthusiasts in the Chicago area. Monthly meetings held the second Saturday at different locations. For more information, call Jeff at (630) 327-3762 or visit stallionsgate.org.

Packards of Chicagoland meets at 6 p.m. the first Monday of the month at the Silver Stallion Restaurant, 1275 Lee St., Des Plaines. For more information, call (847) 945-3927 or visit chicagopackard.org.

Chicagoland PT Cruiser Club meets at 7 p.m. the third Thursday of the month at Colonial Cafe, 1625 E. Main St., St. Charles. All Cruiser owners are welcome. For more information, call Tony at (847) 515-8110 or Steve at (815) 985-7391 or visit chicagolandptcruiserclub.org.

Fox Valley PT Cruisers meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of the month at the McHenry Township Senior Center, 3519 N Richmond Road (west of intersection of Route 31 and Johnsburg Road), McHenry. For information, call Dan at (815) 344-6091 or visit foxvalleyptcruisers.com.

Romin' Chariots Car Club, Blue Island. Group hosts four charity car shows this year and attends weekly cruise nights. For more details, visit www.rominchariots.com.

North Suburban Sports Car Club meets at 7 p.m. the third Thursday of the month at Sweet Baby Ray's, 800 E. Higgins Road, Elk Grove Village. For information, visit nsscc.org.

The Northern Illinois Street Rod Association meets at 7 p.m. the first Monday of the month at at Nick's Pizza, Randall and Bowes roads, Elgin. All American cars and American engines welcome. For information, email info@nilsra.com or visit nilsra.com.

The Studebaker Club's Black Hawk chapter meets 7:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month. For more information, visit www.studebakerclubs.com/blackhawk or call (630) 776-1454.

Classic Thunderbird Club of Chicagoland welcomes all owners of 1955-1957 Thunderbirds and those who have an interest in them. For information, call Ken Smizinski at (847) 397-3747 or visit ctcc9.com.

Chicagoland Thunderbird Club is a vintage car enthusiasts club dedicated to the historical preservation of the Ford Thunderbird, models from 1955 through 2005. The Chicagoland Thunderbirds puts on car show events during the summer; all makes and models of American- and foreign-made cars are welcome to our shows. For club details, membership and upcoming events, contact Art Kastl, (630) 927-3224.

Illinois Sports Owners Association (Triumph Sports Cars) meets the first Sunday of each month at 7 p.m. at Mack's Golden Pheasant, 668 W. North Ave., Elmhurst. For information, visit www.snic-braaapp.org.

The Viper Owners Association of Illinois meets at 7:30 p.m. the first Wednesday of the month, April through October, at Pinstripes, 100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington. All meetings are a cruise night, so bring your Viper. This is the largest congregation of Vipers anywhere in the U.S. For information, visit www.IllinoisVipers.com, email Alex Ristanovic at AlexR@IllinoisVipers.com or call (630) 415-3642.

Northeast Illinois Volkswagen Association meets at 7 p.m. the fourth Wednesday of the month, excluding November and December, at Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ, 800 E. Higgins Road, Elk Grove Village. For information, visit nivaclub.org.

• To add a calendar listing, email time, date and location to auto@dailyherald.com.