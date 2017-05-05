Breaking News Bar
 
Literature
5 ideas for this weekend in the suburbs

  • Illinois native Gracie Gold appears as part of the "Stars on Ice" tour Saturday at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont.

  • Amalia Balash (Elizabeth Telford), left, tries to finagle a job out of Parfumerie clerk Georg Nowack (Alex Goodrich) in "She Loves Me" at Lincolnshire's Marriott Theatre.

If you haven't made weekend plans yet, check out our ideas for five fun things to do. For more suburban events, see dailyherald.com/calendar.

Isn't that 'Odd'

Actor Ian Harding (of TV's "Pretty Little Liars") discusses and signs copies of his book "Odd Birds" in Wentz Concert Hall on the campus of North Central College, 171 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville. Tickets, which cost $30 and include a copy of the book, can be ordered at ianhardingandersons.brownpapertickets.com/. andersonsbookshop.com. 1 p.m. Saturday, May 6.

Squabbling soul mates

"She Loves Me," the Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick musical set in the 1930s about a pair of bickering parfumerie shop clerks who don't realize they are each other's anonymous pen pal, returns to the stage at Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire. $50-$60. (847) 634-0200 or marriotttheatre.com. 4:30 and 8 p.m. Saturday, May 6, and 1 and 5 p.m. Sunday, May 7.

Olympic preview

See skating champions like Karen Chen, Gracie Gold, Ashley Wagner and more when the tour of "Stars on Ice" returns to the Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Road, Rosemont. $25-$165; $15-$20 parking. (800) 745-3000 or allstatearena.com. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6.

Orchestral paintings

Lyric Opera of Chicago baritone Takaoki Onishi and the Elgin Master Chorale join with the Elgin Symphony Orchestra to close out its season with a concert bill featuring Mussorgsky's "Pictures at an Exhibition," Vaughan Williams' "Serenade to Music" and Mahler's "Songs of a Wayfarer" at the Hemmens Cultural Center, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin. $30-$65; $10 students. (847) 888-4000 or elginsymphony.org. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6, and 4:30 p.m. Sunday, May 7.

Yesterday & Today

Catch hard-rock pioneers Y&T when they play St. Charles' Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St. $39. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com. 8 p.m. Saturday, May 6.

