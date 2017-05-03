Breaking News Bar
 
Food
updated: 5/3/2017 10:45 AM

Suburban bars look to mezcal to quench drinkers' thirst for something new

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Try something different this Cinco de Mayo: mezcal. Truco Taqueria's Chula is made with fresh strawberry, Gifford Vanilla De Madagascar, basil, fresh lime juice and Del Maguey Mezcal at the Mount Prospect restaurant.

      Try something different this Cinco de Mayo: mezcal. Truco Taqueria's Chula is made with fresh strawberry, Gifford Vanilla De Madagascar, basil, fresh lime juice and Del Maguey Mezcal at the Mount Prospect restaurant.
    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

  • A Toda Madre in Geneva serves up the El Viejo -- reposado mezcal, fresh blood orange, agave nectar and black lemon bitters.

    A Toda Madre in Geneva serves up the El Viejo -- reposado mezcal, fresh blood orange, agave nectar and black lemon bitters.
    Courtesy of A Toda Madre

  • A Toda Madre's ahuacatl is a mix of avocado, lime, exotico, orange liquor and mezcal.

    A Toda Madre's ahuacatl is a mix of avocado, lime, exotico, orange liquor and mezcal.
    Courtesy of A Toda Madre

  • The Craftsman by Two Brothers in Naperville recently added the Up in Smoke, which blends a floral and sweet version of mezcal with agave syrup, Aperol, apple cardamom shrub, Luxardo cherries and habanero bitters.

    The Craftsman by Two Brothers in Naperville recently added the Up in Smoke, which blends a floral and sweet version of mezcal with agave syrup, Aperol, apple cardamom shrub, Luxardo cherries and habanero bitters.
    Courtesy of The Craftsman by Two Brothers

  • The mezcal margarita is made with simple syrup, fresh lime juice, triple sec and Mezcal Joven from Legal Mezcal of Guatemala at Truco Taqueria & Margarita Bar in Mount Prospect.

      The mezcal margarita is made with simple syrup, fresh lime juice, triple sec and Mezcal Joven from Legal Mezcal of Guatemala at Truco Taqueria & Margarita Bar in Mount Prospect.
    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

  • Truco Taqueria bartenders use Scorpion Mezcal, left, Mezcal Jovan produced for Ilegal Mezcal and Del Maguey Wild Tepectate Mezcal in various mezcal drinks.

      Truco Taqueria bartenders use Scorpion Mezcal, left, Mezcal Jovan produced for Ilegal Mezcal and Del Maguey Wild Tepectate Mezcal in various mezcal drinks.
    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

  • Bartender Lauren Cohen mixes up a mezcal margarita, which counts Mezcal Joven from Legal Mezcal of Guatemala as an ingredient, at Truco Taqueria & Margarita Bar in Mount Prospect.

      Bartender Lauren Cohen mixes up a mezcal margarita, which counts Mezcal Joven from Legal Mezcal of Guatemala as an ingredient, at Truco Taqueria & Margarita Bar in Mount Prospect.
    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

  • Oaxacan Sour -- made with chile ancho reyes liqueur, tamarind, fresh lime juice, orange bitters, egg white, grapefruit beer and Scorpion Mezcal -- was recently added to the drinks menu at Truco Taqueria & Margarita Bar in Mount Prospect.

      Oaxacan Sour -- made with chile ancho reyes liqueur, tamarind, fresh lime juice, orange bitters, egg white, grapefruit beer and Scorpion Mezcal -- was recently added to the drinks menu at Truco Taqueria & Margarita Bar in Mount Prospect.
    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

 
By Samantha Nelson
Daily Herald Correspondent

Tequila may be the first drink that comes to mind for Cinco de Mayo celebrations, but this year you should consider giving another Mexican spirit a try. Mezcal, which is also made from agave plants, has been making its way onto the menus of suburban bars and restaurants as they try to satisfy drinkers' thirst for something different.

Truco Tacqueria & Margarita Bar in Mount Prospect unveiled a new menu on April 24 that includes four cocktails made with Scorpion mezcal. La Grandota resembles a margarita, blending the spirit with cucumber, cilantro, lime juice and orange liqueur, while the Oaxacan Sour features mezcal mixed with ancho chile liqueur, tamarind, lime juice, orange bitters, grapefruit beer and egg white. The bar also offers about a dozen versions of the spirit that can be tasted without the mixers.

"Most of the Mexican cantinas and bars do their cocktails with tequila," said Truco brand manager Rudy Masri. "We wanted to have a niche, something different. Some of the customers ask for a good quality mezcal neat or on the rocks."

Bien Trucha Group, which owns A Toda Madre in Glen Ellyn, Quiubo in Naperville and Bien Trucha in Geneva, stocks about 30 varieties of mezcal at each of its restaurants, with the varieties often rotating depending on supply.

"We like finding small-batch tequilas and mezcals to challenge guests," said Bien Trucha Group beverage director Patrick Timmis. "While mezcal is becoming more prevalent in the scene today, it is still very foreign to a lot of guests. We really like focusing on mezcal cocktails to try to get people to try something new instead of coming in and ordering their fallback tequila."

Truco Taqueria bartender Lauren Cohen shows off a mezcal margarita, left, a Oaxacan Sour and a Chula at the Mount Prospect restaurant.
  Truco Taqueria bartender Lauren Cohen shows off a mezcal margarita, left, a Oaxacan Sour and a Chula at the Mount Prospect restaurant. - Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

Options include the Mezcaloma, a blend of grapefruit juice, lime, mezcal, blood orange liqueur, soda and salt meant to resemble a paloma, which Timmis said is the most popular drink in Mexico, beating out the margarita. The Ahuacatl, an avocado margarita that's a longtime favorite from Bien Trucha, is made with tequila with a spray of mezcal on top.

"The aromas and flavors work really well with the creaminess of the avocado in the cocktail," Timmis said. "Mezcal is a really unique spirit. There's so much variety. We really like showcasing those qualities that each bottle can provide and creating accessible cocktails to get guests to take that leap and give it a shot."

This Cinco de Mayo, experiment with mezcal. Oaxacan Sour, made with chile ancho reyes liqueur, tamarind, fresh lime juice, orange bitters, egg white, grapefruit beer and scorpion mezcal, is just one option at Truco Taqueria & Margarita Bar in Mount Prospect.
  This Cinco de Mayo, experiment with mezcal. Oaxacan Sour, made with chile ancho reyes liqueur, tamarind, fresh lime juice, orange bitters, egg white, grapefruit beer and scorpion mezcal, is just one option at Truco Taqueria & Margarita Bar in Mount Prospect. - Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

Mexican restaurants aren't the only spots adding mezcal to their menus. Naperville's Craftsman by Two Brothers' spring menu features the Up in Smoke, which blends a floral and sweet version of the spirit with agave syrup, Aperol, apple cardamom shrub, Luxardo cherries and habanero bitters. The bar has also used mezcal in twists on a negroni and old-fashioned. Head mixologist Don Jewell said that mezcal has been on the rise for the past few years, driven by people like him who fell in love with the spirit, which typically combines the sweetness of agave with smoky flavor.

"I was blown away," he said. "I was always about craft beer and whiskey. I enjoy scotches and then I heard of mezcal."

Brian Krockey, director of food and beverage for Zorba at the Hotel Arista in Naperville said that he's seen demand for mezcal from educated drinkers who order it straight and sip it the way they would a single malt scotch or fine bourbon or whiskey.

Chula, made with fresh strawberry, Gifford Vanilla de Madagascar, basil, fresh lime juice and Del Maguey Mezcal, is a refreshing offering at Truco Taqueria in Mount Prospect.
  Chula, made with fresh strawberry, Gifford Vanilla de Madagascar, basil, fresh lime juice and Del Maguey Mezcal, is a refreshing offering at Truco Taqueria in Mount Prospect. - Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

"A lot of them like to understand the full flavor of the mezcals that we offer and the different taste patterns," he said. "Some of the mezcals have hints of honey, vanilla, ginger, cinnamon, banana and tangerine."

Because mezcals' flavors are so diverse, shaped by the variety of agave used, and different distillation and aging methods, Timmis said he conducts regular training seminars for his staff and provides tasting notes to guests so they'll know what to expect.

"I believe the term smoky is grossly overused," he said. "That's not always the case. There are certain mezcals that have more earthy qualities, high minerality or maybe aren't smoky at all but are really smooth and clean. It's an interesting spirit because it's got those bright, citrus flavors you find in a lot of Mexican cocktails, but it can also serve in a lot of classic cocktails. Mezcal old-fashioneds and negronis are popping up everywhere because it really is a versatile spirit."

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account