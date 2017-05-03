Breaking News Bar
 
Feder: Layoffs at iHeartMedia; Medill defends decision not to seek continued accreditation

Daily Herald report

Robservations:

On the same day iHeartMedia announced a long-term renewal for syndicated morning star Steve Harvey Tuesday, the company initiated another wave of layoffs nationwide. No full-time on-air personalities in Chicago were affected, but sources said at least two part-time weekend hosts were among the cuts.

Brad Hamm, dean of the Medill School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing Communications at Northwestern University, is defending a decision not to seek continued accreditation for the school from the Accrediting Council on Education in Journalism and Mass Communications. For entire column, see robertfeder.com.

