Celebrate with sensibility at family festivities

" … to celebrate joyfully the dedication."

-- Nehemiah 12:27 (NIV)

May is a month with a lot of birthdays in our household. Some years we add graduations to the mix. My birthday is the beginning of June. I enjoy the celebrations of loved ones' birthdays.

Many of you look at the summer activities and see carnivals, picnics and wedding bells ringing. There are barbecues, campouts, and vacation celebrations. If you're like me, you love celebrations, too.

I believe God enjoys parties and family festivities. The Old Testament was full of many feasts. The Bible mentions Jesus attended wedding receptions.

When we celebrate, we need to remember God is an important part of our family structure, and maintain a focus that when we celebrate to do so with sensibility. We need to be respectful toward those we honor and not be foolish at our festivities.

Some of the ways we can celebrate with sensibility is to remember we are attending to celebrate a guest of honor or a special cause to which the party is dedicated. We are not there to bring up family grievances, belittle others, or fan the flame of an old family feud. It's also not appropriate to lose our temper while attending a party.

Celebrations are to be a time of joy. Staying levelheaded while engaging in fun with family and friends can ensure a good time for all, and show we have included the Lord in our time of celebration.

As I plan a few celebrations of my own, I wish all of you safe and happy celebrations.

• Annettee Budzban is a Christian author, speaker, life coach and nurse. She is available to speak at your church or group. She can be contacted at (847) 543-8413; P.O. Box 532 Grayslake, IL 60030; or Annetteebudzban@aol.com. Visit Annetteebudzban.com.