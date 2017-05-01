Breaking News Bar
 
Val Kilmer announces 'healing of cancer'

  • FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2014 file photo, Val Kilmer poses for a portrait in Nashville, Tenn. Kilmer wrote on Reddit April 26, 2017, that heâs had âa healing of cancer.â

By Associated Press
Val Kilmer says he's had "a healing of cancer" months after saying he didn't have cancer.

The 57-year-old actor made the comment in a question-and-answer session on Reddit.

Kilmer was asked by a Reddit user about Michael Douglas' comment last year that Kilmer was dealing with the same condition that Douglas had. Douglas successfully battled oral cancer after being diagnosed in 2010. Kilmer responded on Facebook in November that he has "no cancer whatsoever" and Douglas "is misinformed."

Kilmer said on Reddit on Wednesday : "I did have a healing of cancer, but my tongue is still swollen altho healing all the time." He said people may still think he's sick because he doesn't sound like his normal self.

Kilmer's publicist didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

