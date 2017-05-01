Breaking News Bar
 
Shannen Doherty says her breast cancer is in remission

  • FILE - In this Nov. 14, 2015 file photo, Shannen Doherty attends the 4th Annual Baby2Baby Gala in Culver City, Calif. Doherty wrote on Instagram April 28, 2017, that her breast cancer is in remission. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)

    Associated Press

 
LOS ANGELES -- Shannen Doherty says her breast cancer is in remission.

In an Instagram post , Doherty describes it as "good news" and "overwhelming." But she cautiously notes that recurrences happen frequently and that the next five years will be critical.

Doherty's cancer was publicly revealed in a lawsuit filed against her former business managers in 2015. The actress claimed they mismanaged her money and allowed her health insurance to lapse.

She has been open about her condition since then, regularly updating her Instagram account with pictures and information about her treatment.

The 46-year-old Doherty is best known for her role as Brenda Walsh on "Beverly Hills, 90210."

    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account