Stacy Haiduk is happily 'Restless' about her Daytime Emmy nomination

For some performers, daytime television can yield the kind of industry recognition that proved elusive in prime time.

One example is Stacy Haiduk, known from such series as "True Blood," "seaQuest DSV" and the original "Prison Break" ... and particularly as Lana Lang on "Superboy." She's done several tours of duty on CBS' weekday staple "The Young and the Restless" since 2009, and her latest has earned her a nomination for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series in the 44th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, which will stream live Sunday, April 30, from the Pasadena (Calif.) Civic Auditorium on Facebook (facebook.com/DaytimeEmmyAwards) and Twitter (twitter.com/DaytimeEmmys).

With her nomination contributing to the 25 that the 44-year-old "The Young and the Restless" serial has overall -- the most for any daytime show this year -- Haiduk actually has played two characters during her tenure: Patty Williams (previously portrayed by three other actresses), a psychiatric patient with a bounty of scandalous information on other residents of fictional Genoa City, Wisconsin; and her psychiatrist, Emily Peterson, whom Patty underwent plastic surgery to resemble.

Patty is the part for which the pleasant Haiduk has her Emmy bid, and she confirms, "Just to be nominated is such an exciting thing, and that day (of the ceremony) will be wonderful and special. I'm looking forward to it."

Acknowledging that few daytime dramas remain on the air, Haiduk adds, "I think it's wonderful that 'Y&R' is still going strong. I love being a part of it."

Having been through so many twists and turns on the show, Haiduk claims to be "always" surprised by the material she's given.

"I always look forward to what the writers are going to write for me. I'm like, 'OK, how am I going to do this?' It's challenging, but it's very exciting. When I get on the set, it all comes together, and working with Doug Davidson (the cast member of nearly four decades who plays Patty's brother, Paul) is especially such a treat."

Earlier, Haiduk had brushes with soap operas via "Another World" and "All My Children," and she cites those stints as wake-up calls after her career had been focused largely on nighttime television.

"I didn't know how these actors did this," she says. "I was so nervous, because I'd never had to do 20 or 30 pages in one day, and you only get a few takes. I was used to prime time, where you get maybe two or three pages a day, and you get to do it 20 million times. I think (having done) 'All My Children' helped me when I went to 'Y&R,' because I did understand the process a little bit more. I've said this before, but I think every actor should have to go through this ... everyone!"