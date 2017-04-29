Author events: John Kasich discusses his book Monday in Chicago

• Meet Terry Dolan as he discusses his new book, "Children of the Kingdom: Bridging Genetics and Islam to Save the Newborns of Saudi Arabia," at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at The Book Stall, 811 Elm St., Winnetka. (847) 446-8880 or thebookstall.com.

• Ohio governor and former presidential candidate John Kasich discusses his book "Two Paths: America Divided or United" at a luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Monday, May 1, at the Union League Club, 65 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago. The event begins with a reception, followed by lunch and the program at noon. Books for autographing will be available for purchase at the event. The dress code is business casual. No denim is permitted. Tickets cost $60. Order online at eventbrite.com/e/authors-group-presents-gov-john-kasich-tickets-33285529916?aff=es2. For details, call The Book Stall at (847) 446-8880.

• "The Girl Who was Taken" author Charlie Donlea signs copies of his novel at 7 p.m. Monday, May 1, at Anderson's Bookshop, 123 W. Jefferson Ave., Naperville. To reserve a place in the signing line, purchase the book from Anderson's in Naperville. (630) 355-2665 or andersonsbookshop.com.

• Hunter March signs copies of his book "TBH: 51 True Story Collabs" at 7 p.m. Monday, May 1, at Anderson's Bookshop, 26 S. La Grange Road, La Grange. Tickets, which cost $18 and include a copy of the book and admission to the signing and photo line, are available at huntermarchandersons.brownpapertickets.com. The event is sponsored by Anderson's Bookshop of La Grange. Books purchased from vendors other than Anderson's will not be permitted in the signing line. andersonsbookshop.com.

• Children's book author Adam Rubin introduces his new title, "Dragons Love Tacos 2: The Sequel," at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, at The Book Stall, 811 Elm St., Winnetka. For ages 4 and older. To join the signing line, purchase the book from The Book Stall. (847) 446-8880 or thebookstall.com.

• Author Aaron Reynolds ("Creepy Carrots" and "Sea Monkey & Bob") discusses how to create a graphic novel at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, at the Vernon Area Public Library District, 300 Olde Half Day Road, Lincolnshire. Kids at the event will be invited to create one of their own. Registration is required. (224) 543-1486 or vapld.info.

• Comedian and author Andy Boyle launches his memoir "Adulthood for Beginners" at an improv show and book signing at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, at The Comedy Shrine, 4034 Fox Valley Center Drive, Aurora. Tickets cost $25 and include a copy of the book. There is a two-drink minimum for guests (nonalcoholic drinks are included). The event is sponsored by Anderson's Bookshop in Naperville. Tickets can be purchased at Anderson's. (630) 355-2665 or andersonsbookshop.com.

• Drew Daywalt signs copies of his latest picture book, "The Legend of Rock Paper Scissors," at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, at Anderson's Bookshop, 123 W. Jefferson Ave., Naperville. For a place in the signing line, purchase the book from Anderson's in Naperville. (630) 355-2665 or andersonsbookshop.com. Daywalt also will present his book at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, at The Book Stall, 811 Elm St., Winnetka. Purchase the book from The Book Stall to enter the book-signing line. Program is for ages 4 and older. (847) 446-8880 or thebookstall.com.

• TV historian, entertainment writer and New York Times best-selling author Jennifer Keishin Armstrong discusses her book "Seinfeldia" and the legacy of the TV show "Seinfeld" at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, in the Founders Lounge of the Frick Center at Elmhurst College, 190 Prospect Ave., Elmhurst. Copies of the book will be available for purchase and signing. Tickets, which cost $10, are available at elmhurst.edu/tix. Space permitting, tickets may be available at the door. Admission is free for Elmhurst College students, faculty, staff and alumni; but tickets are still required.

• Lori Rader-Day discusses her third suspense novel, "The Day I Died," at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, at the Cook Park Library, 413 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville. Books will be available for purchase at the event. Register at (847) 362-2330 or cooklib.org.

• New York Times best-selling author Annabelle Gurwitch discusses her new title, "Wherever You Go, There They Are: Stories About My Family You Might Relate To," at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 3, at The Standard Club, 320 S. Plymouth Court, Chicago. Tickets are required and cost $40. A ticket does not include a copy of the book. Books will be available for purchase and signing at the event. For tickets, call Anderson's Bookshop in Naperville at (630) 355-2665. Visit andersonsbookshop.com. Gurwitch also will discuss her book with fellow author and actress Julia Sweeney (formerly of "Saturday Night Live") at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, at Anderson's Bookshop, 123 W. Jefferson Ave., Naperville. For a place in the signing line, purchase the book from Anderson's in Naperville. (630) 355-2665 or andersonsbookshop.com.

• Benjamin Ludwig discusses his debut novel, "Ginny Moon," at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, at The Book Stall, 811 Elm St., Winnetka. (847) 446-8880 or thebookstall.com.

• James G. Bilder discusses his book "Artillery Scout: The Story of a Forward Observer With the U.S. Field Artillery in World War I" at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, in the visitors center at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Free admission and parking. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Copies of the book will be available for purchase in the Cantigny Shop. fdmuseum.org.

• "Goal Fever!" author Mike Conklin discusses his book at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at the Lake Forest Book Store, 662 N. Western Ave., Lake Forest. Register by calling the store at (847) 234-4420. Visit lakeforestbookstore.com.

• Scott Solomon discusses his book "Future Humans: Inside the Science of Our Continuing Evolution" at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at The Book Stall, 811 Elm St., Winnetka. (847) 446-8880 or thebookstall.com.

• Lou Hamilton signs copies of her book "Brave New Girl: How to be Fearless" at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at Anderson's Bookshop, 26 S. La Grange Road, La Grange. For a place in the signing line, purchase the book from Anderson's in La Grange. (630) 355-2665 or andersonsbookshop.com.

• W. Kamau Bell discusses his book "The Awkward Thoughts of W. Kamau Bell: Tales of a 6' 4", African American, Heterosexual, Cisgender, Left-Leaning, Asthmatic, Black and Proud Blerd, Mama's Boy, Dad, and Stand-up Comedian" at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at The Arts Center of Oak Park, 200 N. Oak Park Ave., Oak Park. Tickets cost $33 and include a copy of the book. Buy tickets at brownpapertickets.com/event/2880021.

• "The Pearl Thief" author Elizabeth Wein signs copies of her novel at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at Anderson's Bookshop, 123 W. Jefferson Ave., Naperville. For a place in the signing line, purchase the book from Anderson's in Naperville. (630) 355-2665 or andersonsbookshop.com.

• Raymond Arroyo signs copies of the next novel in the Will Wilder series, "Will Wilder #2: The Lost Staff of Wonders," at 7 p.m. Friday, May 5, at Anderson's Bookshop, 26 S. La Grange Road, La Grange. For a place in the signing line, purchase the book from Anderson's in La Grange. (708) 582-6353 or andersonsbookshop.com.

• Newbery Honor-winning author Gail Carson Levine signs copies of her latest title, "The Lost Kingdom of Bamarre," at 7 p.m. Friday, May 5, at Anderson's Bookshop, 123 W. Jefferson Ave., Naperville. For a place in the signing line, purchase the book from Anderson's in Naperville. (630) 355-2665 or andersonsbookshop.com. Carson Levine also discusses the book at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at The Book Stall, 811 Elm St., Winnetka. (847) 446-8880 or thebookstall.com.

• Children's book author Sherri Duskey Rinker signs copies of her books "Silly Wonderful You" and "Mighty, Mighty Construction Site" at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 6, at the Glen Ellyn Public Library, 400 Duane St., Glen Ellyn. She will discuss the writing process and take questions from the audience. The library will host a craft project based on the author's books. Register at gepl.org.

• "Murder, Stage Left" author Robert Goldsborough discusses his book at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 6, at The Book Stall, 811 Elm St., Winnetka. (847) 446-8880 or thebookstall.com.

• Meet New York Times best-selling author Victoria Kann, author of the "Pinkalicious" series, as she signs copies of her latest book, "Peterrific," at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 6, at Anderson's Bookshop, 26 S. La Grange Road, La Grange. Guests are invited to dress up as their favorite "Pinkalicious" character for a chance to win prizes. For a place in the signing line, purchase the book from Anderson's in La Grange. (630) 355-2665 or andersonsbookshop.com.

• Actor Ian Harding (of TV's "Pretty Little Liars") discusses and signs copies of his book "Odd Birds" at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 6, in Wentz Concert Hall on the campus of North Central College, 171 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville. Tickets, which cost $30 and include a copy of the book, are required and can be ordered at ianhardingandersons.brownpapertickets.com/. The event is sponsored by Anderson's Bookshop of Naperville. Books purchased from vendors other than Anderson's will not be permitted in the signing line. andersonsbookshop.com.

• William Hazelgrove signs copies of his book "Forging a President: How the Wild West Created Teddy Roosevelt" from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at The Bookstore, 475 N. Main St., Glen Ellyn. (630) 469-2891 or justthebookstore.com.

• Author Wesley Adamczyk discusses his book "When God Looked the Other Way" at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at the Glen Ellyn History Center, 800 N. Main St., Glen Ellyn. $5 for adults and free for students 18 and younger. (630) 469-1867 or gehs.org.