posted: 4/28/2017 7:00 AM

'Purple Rain' re-issue to feature unreleased Prince songs

  • FILE - In this Feb. 18, 1985 file photo, Prince performs at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif. A pair of record labels announced Friday, April 28, 2017, that a remastered edition of Princeâs landmark 1984 album âPurple Rainâ will be released on June 23, 2017. The labels say Prince oversaw the remastering process in 2015 and the âPurple Rain Deluxeâ will include six previously unreleased songs by the late singer-songwriter, who died one year ago.

LOS ANGELES -- A remastered version of Prince's landmark album "Purple Rain" will be released this summer with several previously unreleased songs.

NPG Records and Warner Bros. Records announced Friday that two remastered versions of the 1984 album will be released June 23. The labels said Prince himself oversaw the remastering process in 2015 and the two-disc "Purple Rain Deluxe" set will include six unreleased tracks.

Among the unreleased tracks are a solo version of the song "Possessed" and a studio version of "Electric Intercourse."

An expanded edition will include a third disc of B-sides and a DVD of a 1985 performance by Prince and the Revolution in Syracuse, New York. Both releases are available for pre-order on Friday.

Prince died a year ago, leaving behind a trove of unreleased music at Paisley Park estate in Minnesota.

Online: https://prince.lnk.to/PurpleRainDeluxe

