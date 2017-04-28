Breaking News Bar
 
5 ideas for this weekend in the suburbs

  • Dancers from the McCarthy School of Irish dance perform during a previous Northwest Celtic Fest at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates.

    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer, 2016

  • John McEuen of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band performs at Elgin Community College's Blizzard Theatre Saturday, April 29.

    Associated Press, 2016

  • Mary Wilson, founding member of The Supremes, performs at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles Saturday, April 29.

    Associated Press, 2014

 

No plans for the weekend? Check out our ideas for five fun things to do in the suburbs. For more, see dailyherald.com/calendar.

Civil War Show and Sale

Dealers from across the U.S. will showcase thousands of Civil War-related items and memorabilia from the American Revolutionary War and the Spanish-American War at the Chicago Civil War Show and Sale in buildings 1-3 at the DuPage County Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road, Wheaton. Plus, see a display of Civil War cannons and artillery. $9. zurkopromotions.com. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 29.

Lake County Home and Garden Show

Learn about the latest trends in remodeling, decorating and making home repairs at the Lake County Home and Garden Show at the Lake County Fairgrounds, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. Watch cooking demonstrations, attend wine-tasting events, and browse outdoor furniture, products and services. Free. lakecountyhomeshow.com. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 29-30.

The Northwest Celtic Fest

The Northwest Celtic Fest promises Celtic food, an Irish-themed marketplace, kids' games, music, dance performances and more at the Sears Centre Arena, 5333 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. Free. (888) 732-7784 or searscentre.com. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 29.

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

Fans of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band won't want to miss a performance of the influential folk album "Will the Circle be Unbroken" with John McEuen and Friends at Elgin Community College's Blizzard Theatre, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin. $35; $50 show with meet and greet. (847) 697-1000 or elgin.edu/arts. 7 p.m. Saturday, April 29.

Mary Wilson at Arcada Theatre

See a legend of Motown music when Mary Wilson, an original member of The Supremes, performs in concert at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $39-$79. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com. 8 p.m. Saturday, April 29.

